Black Mirror Season 7 to Return to Original Tone with 'Heaviest Gut Punches' Yet, Says Charlie Brooker

Charlie Brooker, creator of Black Mirror, hinted that Season 7 will recapture the essence of the original series. In an interview with Deadline, he teased, "We’re doing some things we’ve not done before. People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills. But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG Black Mirror."

Season 6, released last year, received criticism from fans who felt it strayed from the show's original tone, which premiered on Channel 4 in 2011. This sentiment was reflected in a 44% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Brooker acknowledged these concerns and promised that Season 7 will return to the earlier, darker themes of the show. The first season featured genre-bending episodes like "Fifteen Million Merits" and "National Anthem," which explored politics, societal imbalances, and the dangers of technology.

Charlie Brooker also revealed that Black Mirror Season 7 will include horror elements and intense scares. He mentioned, "I wrote one script, and the consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet. There are also technical episodes and ones that are making people cry." He concluded with, "The viewers will be the judge."

Season 7 is set to premiere in 2025, though an official synopsis or episode list has not yet been released. It has been confirmed that the season will feature a sequel to the popular Season 4 episode "USS Callister," which involves a video game developer trapping clones of his coworkers in a Star Trek-like simulation. Seasons 1–6 are currently available on Netflix.

