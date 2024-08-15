The Fantastic Four: What Makes Them Marvel's Most Important Superheroes?

The Marvel Universe, featuring iconic heroes like Spider-Man, X-Men, and Avengers, has inspired millions through comic books and film franchises. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given previously D-list characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy household names. Despite the popularity of obscure heroes like Ant-Man, the Fantastic Four remain the most important heroes in the Marvel Universe, with no hero being too obscure to be a breakout hit.

The Fantastic Four, a group of superheroes that launched the age of Marvel Comics, have been critically acclaimed in recent comics. Ryan North's recent run on the team has been critically acclaimed, and Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to bring Marvel's First Family to the MCU. The film is expected to be one of the most anticipated in 2025 and the MCU's history. The importance of the Fantastic Four to Marvel Comics and Studios is evident.

The Fantastic Four established the foundation for Marvel heroes

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the Fantastic Four, a unique superhero comic that lacked superhero names or costumes. The characters argued and clashed with each other, developing unique personalities that clashed for good drama. The monstrous hero, The Thing, contrasted sharply with the clean-cut heroes of DC's Justice League, creating a unique and engaging storyline. It was not until the third issue that superhero names and costumes became prominent.

The Fantastic Four, set in New York, became a popular superhero among older audiences due to their relatable story and struggles with doubt, one another, and finances. Their superhero base, a lab and apartment complex, allowed them to meet around the breakfast table, making them relatable to readers. This relatability influenced other Marvel heroes who faced societal challenges and felt cast out. The idea of being an outsider was central to early Marvel heroes, such as the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Hulk, and Spider-Man, making them counterculture heroes of the 1960s.

The Fantastic Four broke the mold in other ways. They truly were a family of superheroes that was different from the work-friends vibe of both the Justice League and Justice Society of America. While the Fantastic Four is very much a literal family unit, their dynamic would impact the family found in Marvel teams like the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Runaways.

The Fantastic Four established that Marvel Universe heroes were power fantasies with tragic twists. The Thing, a monster with powers, couldn't turn off them, while Doctor Strange's hands were damaged. Daredevil, blind but enhanced, had enhanced senses. Powers didn't solve all issues, as seen in Spider-Man and the Hulk. Most Marvel heroes can trace their roots back to the foundations laid by the Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four comics originated many iconic elements of the MCU

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby collaborated on The Fantastic Four from 1961 to 1970, a nine-year run that is considered one of the longest and most influential comics. The comic, often referred to as "The World's Greatest Comic Magazine," produced many key elements that would shape the Marvel Universe, making it the comic book equivalent of John Lennon and Paul McCartney of The Beatles.

The Fantastic Four introduced The Skrulls, a cosmic alien species, in their first issue. In their fourth issue, they revived Namor the Submariner, a Golden Age hero from Marvel Comics #1. The next issue, The Fantastic Four #5, introduced Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four's arch-enemy and considered the greatest villain in Marvel Comics. The team's iconic blue outfits were introduced in the following issues:

The Fantastic Four are set to save the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to welcome the Fantastic Four with Fantastic Four: First Steps, marking a significant shift in the franchise's adaptation of a major pillar of the Marvel Universe. This follows multiple unsuccessful attempts at filming the team, which has not received a beloved live-action film, highlighting a need for correction.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to bring excitement to the MCU as their pop culture dominance seems to be waning. Despite box office hits, the MCU is perceived to be what it once was. The homecoming of Marvel's first family is expected to draw interest from general audiences.

Fantastic Four: First Steps, set in an alternate universe with a retro-futuristic 1960s aesthetic, will not be set within the MCU's sacred timeline. This allows the film to tell its story without the large continuity of the MCU, which can hinder films. The film's optimistic spirit and setting in a different part of the multiverse will serve as a jumping-on point for new viewers or a reintroduction for those tired of the 16-year run of the MCU timeline.

The MCU may shift its focus to The Fantastic Four as the main villain in a three-year run between 2025 and 2027. This move aligns with criticisms of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, which lacks focal characters like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. The Fantastic Four may become the new anchor heroes for the MCU's future after Avengers: Secret Wars, taking center stage during the final leg of the Multiverse Saga.

