Blake Lively Reveals She Has Had a Photo of THIS Director on Her Bedroom Wall Since She Was a Teenager

It's always great to witness a big celebrity stan over another celebrity, especially if they are from the same line of work. A similar case was seen when Blake Lively fangirled over Australian director Baz Luhrmann, sharing a post to express her admiration for him.

The duo attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 2, which honored Luhrmann and artist Simone Leigh. Lively took to her Instagram the next day and shared a carousel post consisting of herself and the acclaimed filmmaker. The actress looked radiant as she donned Tamara Ralph’s diamond chainmail minidress and paired it with a huge silk taffeta cape in orange.

In the post, the actress shared multiple candid photos with Luhrmann. In one picture, the filmmaker appeared to be taking a picture of her. In another, he wore the orange cape as she snapped pictures of him. She also shared a selfie with him.

The Green Lantern star wrote a lengthy caption, revealing that she has the “first and only signed poster” of the director, which she put on her bedroom wall when she was a teen. The actress mentioned that it was still on her wall today.

The Gossip Girl alum also talked about their photoshoot, noting that he was “more mischievous and magical” in real life. She mentioned that he would take your hand and run away from the event for an “impromptu photoshoot” because everything inspired him, including, “your cape and a palm tree is all he needs to see thrill."

Lively further praised him, saying that the filmmaker will "enthusiastically play along" when he is asked to put on the cape so pictures can be snapped. She added that he poses in a way that he “subliminally trademarked in every girl who grew up in the '90s mind.”

Advertisement

The actress continued, writing: “Baz™️ serves as not only your inspiration, your creativity, your possibility, and your unfiltered joy, but he’s the match & the lighter fluid to it. He’s happiest when you’re happiest. That applies to strangers, friends, [and] colleagues.”

Lively noted that one can witness his work because it is a reflection of who he truly is. She congratulated him on the honor he received and also praised his wife, Catherine Martin.

Additionally, the It Ends With Us star expressed her admiration for Simone Leigh and credited the people behind her makeup, hair, and overall look.

ALSO READ: Where Is Martha Stewart's Ex-Boyfriend Charles Simonyi Now? Inside His Life After Domestic Maven's Revelations in New Netflix Documentary