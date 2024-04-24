Blink Twice TRAILER: Channing Tatum Turns Into Mysterious Billionaire In Fiancé Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut

Zoë Kravitz takes the director’s chair for the upcoming film Blink Twice. The film stars Channing Tatum in the lead as he plays the character of a mysterious billionaire who brings his acquaintances to an island but with a twist.

The film was originally titled Pussy Island, but the title was later changed to a more appropriate and connecting name. Kravitz's last appearance on screen was in The Batman in 2022, and now, working from behind the scenes, the actress will be making her directorial debut.

What Is Blink Twice About?

The movie's trailer suggests that Tatum's character, the Slater King, and Naomi Aeki's character, Frida, the waitress, are the main characters. Frida is infatuated with the billionaire and agrees to accompany him to his island. But as the narrative develops, the film becomes a thriller as it unravels the mysteries surrounding the odd happenings among the island's people.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "When tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It's paradise."

It further reads, "Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days, and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.”

What Did Channing Tatum Say About The Film And His Fancé?

Speaking about his fiance and the director of his upcoming film, Tatum revealed that he didn’t even know Kravitz while signing up to play Slater King. The Dear John actor said, "When we first met, the movie was pretty different than it is now, but the themes were the same. All the iterations it has gone through were all pretty punk rock, to be honest.”

The Batman actress, too, talked about Tatum being sweet on the sets. She said, "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector.”

She added, "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger. He makes me laugh, and we both really love art, and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down, and talk about it, and challenge each other."

Blink Twice is set to hit theaters on August 23.

