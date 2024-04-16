When Did Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan File For Divorce? Exploring Former Couple's Legal Battle

Both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been tangled in a legal battle that has lasted long enough. Since their split, the couple has visited a lot of settlement conferences; however, they are still in dispute.

To know what aspects the estranged couple is fighting over, here are the details that you should know:.

Details of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's split

It's been almost six years already since the couple first announced their split in 2019. And yet, they are trying to dissolve the knots of their legal battle.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan had filed for divorce in 2018 and are now involved in trials over the financial settlement, which is one of the many disputes the former spouses need to solve.

As reported by PEOPLE, who went through the document related to the star couple's divorce, Tatum and Dewan are at odds over a financial settlement, which also includes the profits from the acclaimed Magic Mike franchise.

While including Jenna Dewan, Tatum has also listed his business partners, along with filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, as the witnesses on his list.

As per a representative of the Rookie actress, "Jenna is just looking for a fair resolution of community assets of the marriage under California State Law."

They further went on to say, "Jenna wants to reach a final determination and close this chapter on her life as soon as possible," and that the legal battle has not settled “for over five years, following which both the stars “have gone to many settlement conferences during that time."

The actress has also stated that the Magic Mike dispute needs to be solved first, after which the other remaining disputes could be attended to.

Channing Tatum about the dispute

A source close to Tatum has claimed that the actress “wants a fair settlement but is ignoring all post-separation work Channing and his partners have done to enhance Magic Mike. She keeps stalling negotiations, but says she wants to resolve this."

The source also stated that the actor "just wants to move on and wants (Dewan) to move on with her new life as well."

Moreover, Jenna Dewan has argued that all the installments of Magic Mike, a spin-off reality TV series, as well as Las Vegas’ live Magic Mike attraction were all "developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds.”

Further, the actress also alleged that her former husband did not reveal any details of the Magic Mike business opportunities, while also collecting “one hundred percent of the profits" following their split, as reported by PEOPLE.

However, Tatum has claimed in his documents filed by his attorney that he "has expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which Respondent contends give rise to his separate property interest therein."

