'Can't Wait To Share': Channing Tatum Comments On His New Film Blink Twice Directed By Fiance Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum is excited about the directorial debut of his fiancee Zoe Kravitz. The actor teased their film Blink Twice directed by his fiance Zoe Kravitz, marking Kravitz's directorial debut, from a script she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum.

Tatum plays his most sinister role yet in the Blink Twice trailer. The film originally titled Pussy Island follows multiple women who are lured to a tech mogul's private island and eventually discover the dark truth behind their stay. Other than Tatum, the film's all-star cast includes Naomi Ackie, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, and Levon Hawke.

Channing Tatum comments on his upcoming new film, Blink Twice

On April 22, Channing Tatum teased their movie Blink Twice which was formerly known as Pussy Island and is directed by Zoe Kravitz. "I have so much that I can’t wait to share, because this project is near and dear to my heart in more ways than I can count," Tatum wrote on Instagram

In the film, co-written by Kravitz, Tatum plays a billionaire who invites friends to a mysterious private island, including a Los Angeles cocktail waitress played by Ackie.

Tatum told WSJ. Magazine in 2022 that he "didn’t know Zoë before I met her for the film. When we first met the movie was pretty different than its form now, but the themes were the same. All the iterations it has gone through were all pretty punk rock, to be honest."

Kravitz, in GQ's 2022 Men of the Year issue, shared that Tatum looked out for her on set of the film. "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she said at the time.

She added of working with her now-fiancé, "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

A brief about Blink Twice

Blink Twice is an upcoming American psychological black comedy-thriller film directed by Zoë Kravitz, in her directorial debut, from a screenplay she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum. Blink Twice is scheduled to be released in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios on August 23, 2024.

Following are the cast members of the upcoming movie;

Naomi Ackie as Frida

Channing Tatum as Slater King

Christian Slater as Vic

Simon Rex as Cody

Adria Arjona as Sarah

Haley Joel Osment as Tom

Alia Shawkat as Jess

Kyle MacLachlan

Geena Davis

Levon Hawke

Zoë Kravitz started writing Blink Twice under the original working title Pussy Island in 2017. In June 2021, Kravitz revealed her plans to make her directorial debut with the film, the script of which she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum.

Channing Tatum signed on to star in the movie, and at the Cannes Market MGM won the distribution rights as Naomi Ackie was cast as Frida, the film's lead role.In May 2022, Simon Rex joined the cast. In July, Christian Slater, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment and Kyle MacLachlan were additionally added to the cast of the film.

Blink Twice appears to be inspired by some real-world events that have occurred in recent years, especially surrounding the entertainment industry. Kravitz said she rewrote the script "a million times" in light of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in 2022.

Centering on a billionaire who lures victims to his private island, Blink Twice's Slater King bears a striking resemblance to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire who owned a private island that acquired various nicknames such as Island of Sin.

Explaining the film's original title, Pussy Island, Kravitz said, "The title came from that world. The title is the seed of the story. It represents this time where it would be acceptable for a group of men to call a place that, and the illusion that we’re out of that time now."

Despite changing its provocative title, the possible real-life inspirations for the character of Slater King remain evident in the Blink Twice trailer. Zoë Kravitz is an accomplished actress herself, and as the director, she was not only instrumental in casting Tatum, but extracting the unexpectedly unsettling performance from the charismatic actor.

Blink Twice began as a creative collaboration between Kravitz and Tatum, but also blossomed into a romantic relationship, as the two are now engaged to be married.

