Channing Tatum Dating History: Exploring Magic Mike Star's Romances Over Years

Channing Tatum is decisively one of the hottest male actors in Hollywood at the moment, and he's an equally fine actor as well. From Dear John and The Vow to 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike, Tatum made us swoon over every character that he breathed life into through his incredible and infallible acting skills.

However, it was Step Up, in which Tatum plays a hip-hop dancer named Tyler Gage opposite Jenna Dewan’s Nora Clark, that made our hearts jump out of our chests. Boy oh boy, did the duo boast some chemistry in the film! Therefore, it was no surprise when Tatum and Dewan eventually continued their romance off-screen.

The duo dated for three years before taking the plunge in 2009. After seven years together, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Everly Tatum, in 2013. However, in 2018, Tatum and Dewan announced their split after nine years of marriage. Since then, Dewan has moved on with the Devil on My Doorstep actor Steve Kazee, while Tatum dated Jessie J before getting engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

With Channing Tatum's long-standing presence in Hollywood and his relationships with only three women over nearly two decades, it's natural to want to learn more about his love life. So, here's everything you need to know about his ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, and current fiancée!

Channing Tatum's Dating History Explored

Jenna Dewan (2006–2018)

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of Step Up and began dating shortly after. The duo romanced for two years before Tatum proposed to Dewan during a vacation in Hawaii in September 2008. The occasion was nothing close to vague; let's just get that out of the way. Per People, Tatum popped the question in the presence of the couple’s closest friends, who exclusively flew down to Maui to witness the milestone moment.

The couple exchanged vows the following year, and Tatum enthusiastically spoke about married life in an interview with People.

“I'm as happy as I possibly can be on the planet right now,” he said, before adding, “We've been together and nothing really changed. It's pretty much the same as I've felt every day since I met her–and that's just about perfect.”

After welcoming their daughter, Everly Tatum, in 2013, the actor discussed parenting with Dewan in a July 2015 Vanity Fair interview. “It's scary. You made this thing and have to bring it into the world together. You think people are going to be there, but ultimately you just have each other,” he said. He was not complaining, though. Instead, he went on to praise his wife, Jenna, for being a “super mom” and being there “every single second, every single day.”

After 12 years together, including three years of dating and nine years of marriage, Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in 2018. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the duo wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on a different path now.”

In October 2018, Dewan officially filed for divorce; however, the couple still are to settle it, given Jenna’s ask in Tatum’s Magic Mike franchise earnings. As of today, the matter is still in court.

Jessie J — (2018-2019)

Tatum’s first relationship after his fallout with Jenna Dewan was with Jessie J. For those who don't know, Jessie J is a British singer and songwriter. Reports of sparks flying between Jessie J and Tatum first emerged in October 2018 after the actor was seen supporting the Domino singer at her concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City. However, back then, a source told US Weekly that the duo was just “having fun together.”

In November, Tatum took his daughter, Everly, to one of Jessie J’s concerts, per E! News. And to return the favor, the singer also attended Tatum’s Magic Mike Live show in London. Over the next couple of months, the pair of them continued shouting each other out on social media and packing up on PDA whenever the occasion allowed, before calling it quits at the end of 2019. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” US Weekly reported, citing a source. “They are still really close and still friends,” the source added.

Zoë Kravitz — (2021-Present)

Rumors about a brewing romance between Tatum and Kravitz began in January 2021, but the couple did not confirm anything about the status of their relationship until August of the same year, when they were spotted hanging out together in New York City. The actor, who starred in Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, then made his red carpet debut with the actor-director at the 2021 Met Gala. According to People, the couple also attended an afterparty together, where they reportedly did not take their hands off of each other throughout the night.

In November 2022, Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Tatum to GQ, saying, “He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it, and challenge each other.”

In October 2023, Kravitz and Tatum took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. The weekend before Halloween, at Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, Kravitz was seen sporting a $550,000 engagement ring, per Page Six. Recently, Channing Tatum supported the Kravitz family at Lenny Kravitz’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

