Jenna Dewan is a diverse actress and dancer. She first started her career as a backup dancer and later worked her way up to perform with some big names. Dewan rose to prominence after her role in the 2006 film Step Up. She often finds herself in the news for her relationship with superstar Channing Tatum. The couple fell in love in 2006, but due to unforeseen situations, the duo decided to part ways in 2018.

Well, now Dewan has found her soulmate in her fiancé, Steve Kazee, with whom she is now expecting her third child. Kazee and Dewan have been in a relationship for a while now, but there’s still very little known about him. Here is everything you need to know about Steeve Kazee.

Who is Jenna Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee?

Steven Michael Kazee is an actor and singer. He was born on October 30, 1975. The actor grew up in Ashland, Ky. He graduated from both Fairview High School and Morehead State University. In 2002, he relocated to New York City and earned his MFA from the Graduate Acting Program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2005. Kazee started his personal life in 2005 and was in a relationship with actress Megan Hilty until 2012.

After parting ways with Megan Hilty in 2012, Kazee moved on and found true love. In 2018, Kazee and Jenna Dewan revealed their relationship. The following year, the couple shared that they were expecting their first child together. In February 2020, he and Dewan got engaged. Just 3 months into their engagement, the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on March 6, 2020. This year in January the love birds announced that they were expecting their second child.

Moving on to his professional life, he is best known for his role as Guy in the musical Once, for which he received the 2012 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. Kazee began his professional acting career in the mid-2000s, and from 2005 to 2013, he appeared in several Broadway plays, including Spamalot, 110 in the Shade, and Once. Following the popularity of Once, Kazee appeared in several television programs, most notably as Gus Pfender in the fifth season of Shameless. Kazee returned to theater in 2018 as Edward in the Chicago tryout of Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum legal battle

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum were an adorable couple until in 2018 they decided to part ways. Channing Tatum and his former wife, Jenna Dewan, are due to testify in court on April 12 in a divorce trial six years after their split.

According to court records obtained by NBC News, the former spouses are in a financial dispute. As Dewan claims, she is entitled to further revenues from Tatum's popular Magic Mike film franchise. The two are in a legal battle because Tatum thinks otherwise and opposes Dewan’s claims. Meanwhile, Dewan and Tatum, who announced their breakup in April 2018, have both cited each other as witnesses in the upcoming trial.

