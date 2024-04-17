Is Jenna Dewan Planning Her Wedding With Steve Kazee Amid Channing Tatum's Divorce? Here's What Sources Claim

Jenna Dewan is thriving amidst the chaos. The Step Up actress is determined to take her six-year-long relationship with partner and Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee to the next stage. Despite her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Channing Tatum, Dewan seems unbothered by the drama.

A source confirmed that the Rookie actress is “happy” with Kazee and is planning her wedding to take place in the latter half of 2024. In other news, Tatum and Dewan have agreed to testify as witnesses in their public divorce trial.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee gear up for their wedding

Jenna Dewan will not allow her past to interrupt her present. News of her wedding plans with Steve Kazee while she battles with Tatum for her rightful share of assets from his Magic Mike earnings quite justifies the statement.

“She’s very happy with Steve and would like to marry him. They started planning a wedding for later this year,” an insider confirmed to People. Not much has been revealed about the matter as Dewan’s legal battle takes precedence in front of the media.

Furthermore, the source disclosed that Dewan, who is pregnant with her second child with Steve, “loves being a mom” and is excited about her new baby. "She loves parenting with Steve. Steve is amazing. They are a great team. He’s a very hands-on and involved dad,” the source added.

Speaking of the Tamara star’s co-parenting relationship with ex-Tatum, the source claimed that they continue to “do a great job” as parents. Tatum and Dewan share their only daughter, Everly, 10.

The 43-year-old actress and Steve Kazee were first introduced in 2012. Dewan had seen Kazee’s performance in the Broadway musical show, Once. After years of keeping their relationship private, the couple publicized it in 2018. Soon after, Dewan and Kazee put a ring to their relationship and got engaged in February 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Callum, 4 on March 6, 2020.

Whereas, Dewan and Tatum split in 2018 and both the celebrities were ruled legally single by 2019. Nonetheless, they have failed to reach a divorce settlement even after years of separation.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s divorce trial

Dewan and Tatum recently made headlines amid their public divorce trial. Both the exes agreed to testify as witnesses in the trial. Initially, the ex-couple had decided to keep their legal battle under wraps and settle it without litigation. However, the matter escalated after Dewan’s lawyers pointed out Tatum’s earnings from the Magic Mike franchise.

According to documents obtained by People, the Magic Mike franchise was “developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds.” Dewan reportedly holds a greater share of Tatum’s assets from the hit franchise. Her lawyers also accused the 43-year-old actor of hiding his income from his ex-wife following their split.

Tatum’s lawyers have disputed the claims saying the actor “never denied Petitioner of her share of the community assets or income." Besides, they have urged Dewan’s side to reach a final settlement for the divorce since it’s been pending for years.

