‘Kinda Giving Tortured Poet?' Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Baby Bump With Reference To Taylor Swift's New Album

The Swifties have to make some space for this fan. Showing off her baby bump, Hollywood actor Jenna Dewan has joined the bandwagon with Taylor Swift’s latest release– Tortured Poets Department.

Taking to Instagram, the Step Up actor has shared a picture where she is donning a white pleated long skirt paired with a white crop top and a gray blazer. “kinda giving tortured poet?” she captioned the post in which her attire aligns with the pop star’s album theme of Victorian-themed blouse, long skirts, and edgy jackets.

Dewan is currently pregnant with her third child after her first, 10-year-old Everly, with estranged husband Channing Tatum, and second, four-year-old Callum, with fiance Steve Kazee. Recently, she shared her experience of Braxton Hicks contractions on Instagram and wrote, “Braxton hicks & @skims.”

ALSO READ: Is Jenna Dewan Planning Her Wedding With Steve Kazee Amid Channing Tatum's Divorce? Here's What Sources Claim Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

However, Dewan’s reference to Swift’s album comes amid her ongoing divorce battle with Tatum.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s Unsettled Divorce

Six years after the couple announced their divorce in 2018, Dewan and Tatum are still feuding over a financial settlement pertaining to the latter’s Magic Mike series. They are headed to a divorce trial this year and both have agreed to testify as witnesses, as per documents obtained by People.

Advertisement

As per Dewan, the 2012 original Magic Mike (co-produced by Tatum), two sequels in 2015 and 2023, a spin-off reality television show, and a popular Magic Mike attraction in Las Vegas were “developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds.” She also accused Tatum of hiding the business opportunities of the franchise and "collected one hundred percent of the profits" without her knowledge after their split.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s Relationship

The Rookie actor and Kazee first met in 2012 in New York City when Dewan watched the Broadway show Once starring Kazee. However, the two confirmed their relationship only in 2018 after Dewan and Tatum’s split. They announced their engagement in 2020 and are now planning to get married in the later half of 2024.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Continue Conflict Over Magic Mike Profits 6 Years Post Split; READ