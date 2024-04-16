Do Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Have Legal Dispute Over Magic Mike? Exploring Situation Amid Divorce Drama

Six years since their separation, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have still not finalized their divorce. Why, you ask? Well, there is money—a huge amount of money at stake—that is keeping the former couple from settling their divorce. The said money originates from Tatum’s Magic Mike film series.

“Jenna is trying to prove that all the Magic Mike intellectual property was developed during their marriage,” Kara Chrobak, shareholder at national law firm Buchalter, tells People Magazine in an exclusive conversation. Chrobak isn't working for either Dewan or Tatum, the publication clarifies.

“Jenna will want to show, through witnesses and testimony, that the various spinoff projects were in works or at least contemplated by Channing during their marriage and before they separated,” she adds while noting that Tatum entirely disputes the argument.

Chrobak's Take on Tatum and Dewan's Court Decision

"Channing is trying to prove that the relevant Magic Mike earnings and intellectual property were acquired after the parties separated and [are] therefore his separate property," Chrobak explains to People. "To prove this, he will need to demonstrate, through witness testimony and exhibits, when the relevant intellectual property was developed and when the income was earned. The timing of this information will be critical to his case."

Given the amount of money, while both parties feel that it is worth the risk to let a judge decide, Chrobak, per the aforementioned publication, notes, “Jenna, especially, does not have much to lose, aside from attorney’s fees, by taking this to court, and her upside is huge if she prevails.”

The proceedings are “very unusual” but ‘not entirely unheard of,” says Chrobak of Tatum and Dewan’s legal dispute, which seeks to determine “either the earnings at issue are his separate property and therefore his, or the earnings are community property and subject to equal division.”

Evaluating the Magic Mike film series earnings — the battleground of Tatum and Dewan’s legal dispute

The original Magic Mike film earned $167.2 million globally, and its final installment raked in $57.1 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, a spin-off reality TV series aired in 2021, and a popular live Magic Mike attraction has been staged in Las Vegas.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan married in July 2009, and the latter filed for divorce in October 2018. The estranged couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Everly. Dewan also shares her son Callum Michale Rebel with her fiancé, and the duo revealed this past January that they are expecting their second child together. Tatum, on the other hand, is currently engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

If Dewan were to remarry her fiancé, Steve Kazee, Chrobak tells People the aforementioned legal dispute between her and Tatum would be a moot point. She elaborates, “Under California law, spousal support automatically terminates when the spouse receiving the support remarries. If Jenna remarries, her spousal support from Channing goes away.”

