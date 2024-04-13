Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Continue Conflict Over Magic Mike Profits 6 Years Post Split; READ

Ex-couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are feuding over the actor’s Magic Mike earnings. Nearly six years after they split, the Step Up stars have caught attention with their public divorce proceedings. The exes are unable to reach a settlement with Dewan’s lawyers raising doubts about Tatum’s income from his “big break” in the Magic Mike franchise.

Dewan and Tatum are heading for a divorce trial and have agreed to testify as witnesses. They filed for divorce in 2018. Dewan’s side alleged that the Magic Mike movies and its “extremely lucrative” branches were “developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds,” per People.

From courtship to court: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s public divorce

The 43-year-old actress intends to launch a probe into ex-husband Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike profits to reach a middle ground on dividing the assets amidst the divorce. Moreover, since the original movie was co-produced by Tatum himself, Dewan is doubtful of the accurate income details. Thus, she has slammed the Magic Mike star with allegations that he used “marital funds” to develop his film. Also, Tatum did not consult her for Magic Mike projects following their split.

Tatum had reportedly attempted to mask the incomes from the community share of the franchise, a part of which his ex-wife has the rights to. Dewan’s lawyers claimed that the 43-year-old actor “created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships" as a way to "dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property." The lawyers are determined to prove that Tatum conspired to “shelter” the franchise’s income from Dewan.

However, Tatum has fought back in response stating that he “never denied Petitioner of her share of the community assets or income." Tatum’s lawyers also urged Dewan to go ahead with a five-year due divorce settlement.

Besides, Tatum continued to develop Magic Mike after his separation from Jenna Dewan. His lawyers contested that the actor "expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which [Tatum] contends give rise to his separate property interest therein."

Tatum and Dewan co-parent their only child, 10-year-old Everly. However, the actress is now engaged to Steve Kazee and is raising their four-year-old son, Callum. Dewan is pregnant with her second child with Kazee. On the other side, Tatum has put a ring to his relationship with Zoë Kravitz.

Channing Tatum reflected on split with Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan first got introduced to each other on the sets of 2006’s Step Up. After a marriage spanning nine years, they officially filed for divorce in October 2018. The actor talked to Vanity Fair about the downfall of their romance while promoting Magic Mike’s Last Dance in early 2023.

The 21 Jump Street star admitted that the couple fought “for a really long time” to save their marriage despite knowing that he and Dewan won’t be able to keep their differences aside. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young [about our opposites-attract romance that started while filming Step Up], and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” Tatum disclosed.

The ex-couple had tried to hold the fort down for the sake of their daughter Everly. But after the split, Tatum felt like a changed man, marking it as exactly what he needed.

ALSO READ: Jesus Christmas’: Channing Tatum Teases Lenny Kravitz Over Shirtless IG Photo Days After Supporting Future Father-in-Law At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony