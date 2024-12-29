Brenda Strong Recalls How She Realized Desperate Housewives Was A Hit Show; READ

How can we forget the women of Wisteria Lane? The show that gave us so many unforgettable memories left a strong imprint on the world of television. Now, series star Brenda Strong, who played Mary Alice Young, has opened up when she came to a realization that the venture was a hit.

While chatting with People magazine, Strong revealed that she stood at her local Starbucks one day on her way to work. Someone near her, who was not really paying attention, heard her voice as she ordered her tea. She added that the person quickly turned and said her character's name from the show. She recalled that the individual "recognized" her voice before he saw her.

The actress told the outlet that she realized she had to start being "careful." Song said, "When you're talking to a telemarketer or someone on the phone, or you're paying a bill if you're not really nice to them, if they recognize your voice, you're going to be in a lot of trouble."

The performer added, "I realized I have to be really careful now (because) people will recognize — just from my voice — that it's me."

The actress shared that when they launched the show, they garnered an "overwhelmingly positive" response. She mentioned thinking that everyone was sort of aware that they had "something" at that time.

Advertisement

The show, which is still considered one of the most iconic of all time, also starred Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Dough Savant, Ricardo S. Chavira, James Denton, Shawn Pyform, Andrea Bowen, Nicollette Sheridan, Dana Delany, Cody Kasch, Kathryn Jossten, Vanessa Williams, and many more.

The series ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. But if you didn't catch it when it was on air, don't worry—you can watch it online. It is available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder