Brody Jenner Recalls His Complicated Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner; Says, ‘I’d Randomly See Him…’

Brody Jenner left no filter while revisiting the complicated relationship he shared with his father, Caitlyn Jenner. Brody talked about the same in the January 15 episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, per Inquistr.

While reflecting on a seemingly distant relationship while growing up, Brody shared, “I’d randomly see him—‘him’ at the time—you know, here and there,” further adding, “But, mom would tell me that I would write on cards, ‘Why doesn’t dad call me on my birthday?’”

He also touched upon being a father himself, who welcomed his daughter, Honey, in 2023 with fiancée Tiarah ‘Tia.’ Brody stated that he thinks not having Caitlyn (who he called by the name her previous name, Bruce), growing up and her transitioning, it was difficult just to be her son.

He shared about having a daughter and that he is not living for himself anymore but for her. Brody then reportedly told his other mates that its going to make him a “better” dad. The reality show star further shared that he was going to do the exact opposite of what his dad did for him in terms of being there for his daughter.

While recalling his childhood, he shared about having a wonderful mother, but as far as his father went, The Hills star stated that he was not around a lot at the time. Brody stated that his mom and dad split and his father met a woman and they had children together.

Caitlyn went on to star in Keeping Up With The Kardashians with his then-wife Kris Jenner. The show starred their kids Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with Kris’s children with her former spouse, Robert Kardashian—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob.

As per the report, in the episode, Brody was also questioned about his feelings on the family's former reality show. He shared that, truthfully, he felt a “little abandoned.”

The Hills alum stated, “I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say.”

According to the outlet, on the show, Brody revealed that recently he got a genuine and “sincere apology” from Caitlyn. He shared that it was the first time in his life he had ever received an apology, further adding that it meant so much to him.

In the confessional episode of the show, he stated that when he discovered that his dad wanted to be Caitlyn, he was relieved. According to Brody, this began making sense just in his life, about his dad, and probably why he wasn't there all those years.

Brody further said that he thinks when one has children, one needs to “accept a little bit of responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them as well. I think it really has shaped me to do everything differently and to really be there and to be present to my little girl."

