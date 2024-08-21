Brooke Mueller's Twin Sons Bob And Max Support Mom Amid Matthew Perry's Ketamine Investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Brooke Mueller is embroiled in the ongoing Mathew Perry death investigation; nevertheless, she has the support of her twin sons Bob and Max, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. While celebrating her 47th birthday at her mother’s Beverly Hills, California home, Mueller posed with her sons at arms for a picture. “I’m very grateful for my kids,” she said at the event, per the Daily Mail.

Earlier this week, the actress was questioned in connection to the Friends actor’s ongoing Ketamine investigation. Mueller and Perry met each other 20 years before she married Sheen. However, they reconnected a few years ago during their stay in rehab. Although she is not amongst the five people charged with the actor’s accidental drug overdose, she was questioned by authorities as part of the investigation.

According to Page Six, the authorities received a warrant to search Mueller’s home and later seized her computer and phone. After cross-questioning, she was cleared of any wrongdoing. Instead, two of the late actor’s doctors—an acquaintance and his personal assistant, aka the so-called Ketamine Queen—were accused of multiple charges linked to illegal possession or distribution of high doses of Ketamine.

Mueller also struggled with substance abuse and entered a rehab center. During her alleged relapse last year, the Two and a Half Men actor, who also equally shares custody of the twins, handled the situation. Speaking to PEOPLE in December 2023, Sheen revealed how he handled Mueller's alleged relapse.

Advertisement

"She's trying to figure some stuff out on her end," he acknowledged at the time. "The boys are proud of me now. They see what mom goes through, and I'm not dumping on mom because I know it's a thing," he added.

Sheen is a father of five who shares daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with ex-wife Denise Richards and 39-year-old Cassandra Jade Estevez with ex-girlfriend Paula Speert.

Mueller will enjoy shared custody of her sons unless she relapses or tests positive for drugs. In that case, Sheen will be handed sole custody of the Twins, according to the agreement papers obtained by PEOPLE. The paperwork allegedly states that the children’s primary residence will be with Sheen. However, the actress will be allowed “reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation” as agreed by both parties.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for this.