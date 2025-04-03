Val Kilmer Death: Batman Forever Co-Star Jim Carey, Top Gun's Anthony Edwards and Jennifer Connelly Share Tributes

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Val Kilmer played many roles and was always appreciated for his variety on screen. However, two of his most appreciated acting performances that will always be remembered were in Top Gun and Batman Forever, an outing in which he was seen alongside Jim Carrey.

The actor, who also made an impact in the animated film industry through the 1998 outing The Prince of Egypt, passed away on April 1, 2025, following which many of his co-stars came forward to remember him.

Mourning Val Kilmer’s death, Jim Carrey issued a statement on April 2, as per PEOPLE, "I’m remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances."

The actor who played the character of Riddler in the 1995 superhero outing further mentioned that Val Kilmer’s “artistic achievements were rivaled only by the grace and courage,” adding that the late actor endured his life with such artistic skills.

For those unversed, Kilmer was seen as Batman alongside Carrey, Tommy Lee Jones, and Nicole Kidman, as well as Drew Barrymore.

Meanwhile, his family from another critically acclaimed film, Top Gun, remembered Val Kilmer in separate posts and statements.

Anthony Edwards, who played the character of LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw alongside Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, told PEOPLE that his late co-star created work that touched and reached out to many people through many mediums.

“Hoping he is at peace," Edwards added.

Jennifer Connelly, who joined the franchise in its recent outing, 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, wrote "RIP to our forever Iceman” in her Instagram Stories, also sharing a photo of him.

Danny Ramirez also took to Instagram Stories, writing thatVal Kilmer "Was nothing but kind, joyous and playful" personality and that he was lucky to share the screen with him.

Val Kilmer passed away due to pneumonia at the age of 65.

