Where To Watch Spy X Family: Full Streaming Guide For The Anime And Movie

The Spy X Family anime series and movies have gained global popularity, and fans have multiple platforms to choose from when watching the franchise. Below is a comprehensive guide on where to stream both the Spy x Family anime series and its movie, Spy x Family Code: White.

Where to watch Spy x Family (Seasons 1 & 2)

The first two seasons of Spy x Family are available on several streaming services worldwide. These include:

Crunchyroll – Offers both English subtitled and dubbed versions in multiple languages.

Hulu – Offers all episodes as part of its subscription model.

Amazon Prime Video (Crunchyroll Channel) – Available through an additional subscription.

Netflix – Available in select regions, particularly in South and Southeast Asia through Muse Communication.

Disney+ – Streaming availability varies by region.

Other services – Platforms such as ABEMA Premium, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, WOWOW On Demand, and FOD also offer the series in Japan.

Where to watch Spy x Family Code: White

The Spy x Family movie, Code: White, has transitioned from theaters to streaming platforms. It is now available exclusively on Crunchyroll. The platform offers both subtitled and dubbed versions in languages such as English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese.

Where to watch Spy x Family Season 3

The third season of Spy x Family is set to premiere in October 2025, though an exact release date has not been announced. Streaming platforms for this season will be the same as previous ones, including Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, regional streaming services such as Netflix and JioHotstar may carry the new season. In Japan, TV Tokyo will broadcast the show, with online availability on platforms like ABEMA and Lemino.

With these options, fans worldwide have plenty of ways to enjoy Spy x Family across different streaming services.

