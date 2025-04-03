Meghan Trainor Reveals Using Medication and Making THESE Lifestyle Changes for Major Weight Loss: 'I Used Science...'

Meghan Trainor is one of the highly talented singers in the music industry. While she is known to drop huge bangers, the Made You Look singer certainly made her fans look at her.

Taking to Instagram, the singer and songwriter, Meghan Trainor uploaded a few latest pictures of herself and came up with a long yet intriguing caption.

While she began by expressing her hyped-up emotions following her recognition by BillBoard for Women in Music as a Hitmaker, Meghan Trainor went on to add that it was surprising for her to answer a lot many questions that were only about her body and not her music.

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago,” the Dear Future Husband singer wrote in her Instagram Caption.

Further stating, Meghan Trainor added, “I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me.”

Detailing her journey, the All About That Bass hitmaker then went on to state that she had to work with a dietician while also making huge lifestyle changes. Meghan Trainor then reflected on how she started exercising with a trainer, also adding, “And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy."

The mom of two further maintained that she feels glad for going through all the above-mentioned processes because now she feels great and fresh.

“Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first,” stated the Like I’m Gonna Lose You singer.

For those unversed, Meghan Trainor shares two sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 21 months with her husband Daryl Sabara.

Previously, in the month of March this year, the I Wanna Thank Me artist had shared another post about her body transformation. This was when Meghan Trainor mentioned that she had undergone breast augmentation and that the results had been paying off for her.

