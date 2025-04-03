Why Are Fans Bashing Blake Lively After Her Alleged PR Stunt? It Ends With Us Actress Seen Serving Donuts

Blake Lively has faced huge backlash on several occasions, and we are not talking about her legal fight with her co-star Justin Baldoni. Recently, the actress from The Shallows took to social media and uploaded a sweet video of herself, only to attract more hatred.

Blake Lively, 37, shared footage of her time working at a Connecticut donut shop on her social media.

However, the eagle-eyed fans noticed one big issue with the act of service. The actress from Green Lantern didn't wear a hair net or tie her hair back while attending the customers, as seen in her Instagram Story.

Moreover, Blake Lively was even seen leaning forward following which her long blonde locks hung down over her shoulders, right above the tray of donuts.

Looking at her video, many fans expressed their frustration on social media, also addressing her stint as a failed “publicity stunt.”

On X (formerly Twitter), a user was seen sharing an image from the video and writing, “#BlakeLively’s hair should be out of the way around food. It’s common sense when in food service. A publicity stunt gone bad if you ask me.”

Another X user commented, “Not sure new branding would help. This isn’t just redo and forget.” The user also went on to talk about the legal case going in between the A Simple Favor actress and the It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni.

Some of the very disappointed fans came forth to share, “She's not going to be doing much other than baking when her career is done crumbling.” While others wrote, “lol! She can try as much as she can to wash her image… it won’t work…”

Many accused Blake Lively of a publicity stunt, however, the Gossip Girl actress revealed that she was simply giving a hand to her friend who owns the store.

