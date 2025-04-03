Adolescence Enters List of Most Watched TV Shows on Netflix, Surpasses Stranger Things Season 3 and Bridgerton Season 2

Adolescence became a surprise hit for Netflix following its release last month. The limited series created global buzz for its gripping storyline, unique one-shot filming style, and debutant Owen Cooper’s mind-blowing acting skills.

The show joined Baby Reindeer as one of the biggest U.K.-based limited series on Netflix, earning incredible ratings despite having no major marketing campaign. Moreover, Adolescence entered the streamer’s list of most popular English-language series of all time.

It secured the 9th position, pushing Stranger Things Season 3 (94.8 million views) to the 10th spot and Bridgerton Season 2 (93.8 million views) off the list. Adolescence has earned 96.7 million views worldwide so far. Given the ongoing hype surrounding the show, the number is expected to increase.

This feat is remarkable, considering it was achieved within just 17 days of the show's release. The Netflix list is based on a 91-day viewership window, which means the series still has two more months to climb even higher.

Adolescence is a drama miniseries inspired by real events. According to the official synopsis, it follows a series of events after “a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate. His family, therapist, and the detective in charge are all left asking what really happened.”

Cooper received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Jaime in the series. Episode three marked his first-ever acting role and his debut on a television set. He delivered an impeccable performance, despite the episode being filmed in a single continuous shot.

The series also stars Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters, Faye Marsay, and many others. Speaking to Tudum, Graham shared the team’s vision for the limited series:

“One of our aims was to ask, ‘What is happening to our young men these days, and what are the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and from social media?’” he said at the time.

