Will James Spader Return to MCU as Ultron? Iron Man Star Faran Tahir Says: 'In a Different Way...'

James Spader left a lasting impression as the voice of Ultron, the formidable villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron. With Marvel Studios continuously expanding its universe, his return seemed inevitable.

While Spader's involvement was already announced, his presence in the Vision series was recently teased by none other than Farhan Tahir.

The actor in question, Farhan Tahir, portrayed Raza in the 2008 MCU film Iron Man and is set to return in an upcoming MCU project.

In a conversation with ComicBookMovie.com, Tahir spoke about his The Blacklist co-star James Spader, revealing that working on the Vision series felt like “sort of a reunion.” He also mentioned reconnecting with Terry Matalas, whom he had worked with on 12 Monkeys nine years ago.

Talking about James Spader, Farhan Tahir stated, “There's another cast member who was on that show who is also in this one. James Spader and I did a couple of episodes of 'The Blacklist,' so there was a nice reunion of people.”

“It was nice to have the team back in a different way, setting, and reality. It was a lot of fun," said Escape Plan actor Farhan Tahir.

For those unversed, the Vision series will continue the story of White Vision. In WandaVision, the White Vision, created by S.W.O.R.D., was tasked with eliminating the Hex Vision. However, after regaining Hex Vision's memories during their battle, he flew off into the unknown.

James Spader is set to return as Ultron, the genocidal AI introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Meanwhile, James D'Arcy and Kerry Condon are rumored to portray human versions of Edwin Jarvis and F.R.I.D.A.Y.

