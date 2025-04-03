Kesari Chapter 2: Did you know Ananya Panday’s grandfather was separated from his father during partition? Actress reveals

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2. She is starring in the courtroom drama alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The actress recently shared how she had heard many stories about the Jallianwala Bagh as well as the India-Pakistan partition. She also revealed that her grandfather was separated from his father during partition.

During the trailer launch of Kesari Chapter 2 in Delhi today, April 3, 2025, Ananya Panday was asked about her memory related to the history of Jallianwala Bagh before doing the film. In response, she shared that she only knew whatever had been taught to her through books in school. Ananya mentioned that it was very limited knowledge and she hadn’t known the details.

Recalling the stories she had been told, Ananya said, “Meri badi dadi se maine bahut kahaniyaan suni thi. Along with Jallianwala Bagh, maine partition ki bahut kahaniyaan suni thi (I had heard many stories from my great-grandmother. Along with Jallianwala Bagh, I had heard many stories of partition).”

She continued, “Jo mere dadaji hai woh unke pita se partition me separate ho gaye the (My grandfather was separated from his father during the partition).” Ananya revealed that her mother’s family was from Punjab as well.

However, Ananya added that she got to know a lot from the script of Kesari Chapter 2. She remembered being shocked about some details during the film’s narration. The actress hoped that the movie would increase the audience’s knowledge too.

Ananya Panday will be seen as Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh. Her look as a lawyer was revealed earlier in a motion poster. Her character said, “Uss din Jallianwala Bagh mein jo hua uska sach puri duniya ko pata chalna chahiye (The whole world should know the truth about what happened in Jallianwala Bagh that day).”

The caption of the post read, “Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2.”

Also featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Simon Paisley Day, the movie releases on April 18, 2025.

