Expert Reveals WHY Justin Bieber was 'Stressed' in Bizarre Instagram Live Amid Hailey Bieber Split Rumors

Justin Bieber’s bizarre behavior in his latest Instagram Live sparked concern among fans! The singer appeared shirtless as he rapped to a new song, “You just a little bitty b----, for sure.” The video went viral on social media, prompting concerned reactions from fans.

"He's not ok. We can all see what’s going to happen here!” one fan reacted. Another called his behavior “sad.” Another user assumed that the Baby hitmaker has been “trying” to reconcile inside himself. “I will always grant him grace,” the user added.

An expert analyzed Bieber’s behavior and shared his thoughts. Traci Brown told RadarOnline.com that the singer’s eyes appeared to be glassy but didn’t appear “wide open” like they used to. However, the expert pointed out that he managed to stick to the beat. According to Brown, Bieber seemed “stressed” about turning the camera off.

“That's evidenced by the tightening of his lips as he seemingly reaches to turn it off,” the expert added. Brown shared that while analyzing video or in-person interactions, investigators questioned what the subject intended to project with his behavior.

In this case, he analyzed that the father of one was being dishonest about something. “Is it about being absorbed in the moment and wanting attention, or is there more? Anyone who posts videos wants attention,” he revealed.

After the post, Bieber temporarily disabled his Instagram account. Fans were quick to notice that after the Stay hitmaker’s bizarre video, his wife Hailey unfollowed him the social media. This came in the wake of their divorce rumors.

Hailey, who’s been making efforts to dismiss the rumors, took to social media to clarify that it was a “glitch” and that she didn’t actually unfollow her husband. Earlier, the Grammy winner stepped out in New York City alongside Hailey.

But his skeletal appearance sparked concerns among the fans. The photos went viral and people pointed out that he looked sad and depressed.

