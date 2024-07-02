Brooke Schofield Will be ‘Careful’ While Talking About Her Dating Life; Find Out Why

Brooke Schofield is one of the most famous internet personalities of this era. She, along with influencer Tana Mongeau, have a podcast named Cancelled. Their podcast has amassed a huge following since it started.

During her recent appearance on the Good Guys Podcast, she revealed that she will be more careful while spilling details about her dating life. Read ahead to learn why Brook has taken this decision.

Brook Schofield will be more careful while talking about her dating life

The Canceled co-host appeared on Joshua Peck and Ben Soffer’s Good Guys podcast on July 1. She reflected on how “open” she was while talking about her dating life on her podcast with Tana Mongeau.

Brooke said, “I felt like Cancelled was small and it didn’t feel like that big of a deal.” She added, "But now, I do like to be a little more careful about it."

Brooks continued that “the Cancelled” fans will find each person she has mentioned on her podcast without fail. She said, “They'll message them and be like, 'this is what she's saying' or like, 'don't do this again.' So I try to be a little more careful about it now."

However, the influencer still desires to share her stories but she will change up some “details” so that she can talk about these stories without people involved getting in trouble.

What was Brook Scholfiel’s controversy with Clinton Kane?

As reported by People, on June 26, the podcaster revealed a few alleged details on TikTok about her relationship with singer Clinton Kane, who is now her ex.

This came after he posted a TikTok video on June 25 where he appeared to be talking about Brook. In Brook’s video, she talked about having “blowout fights” with Kane. She also accused him of lying about his mother and brother’s passing and faking his Australian accent.

The podcaster said that Kane did admit to lying about his mother and brother’s deaths. She added, “His dad is dead, not that that’s a good thing. But there’s one out of three that are dead and the rest are still kicking.”

On June 27, the singer’s rep told the outlet that the accusations made by Brook are not true and that “the public rehashing” of the details is an aim to bring “attention and focus” to the Cancelled podcast at the cost of “tearing down” another ex-boyfriend. The rep added that she is known for this tactic.

After which, Brook’s rep told the publication that her response to her ex’s statement was “hahahaha.”

