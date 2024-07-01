BET Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar And Nicki Minaj Win Best Male And Female Hip-Hop Artists Respectively

Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj won Best Male and Female Hip-Hop Artist awards, respectively, at the 2024 BET Awards, which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30. Lamar was up against strong competitors, including 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Drake, Future, Gunna, J. Cole, and Lil Wayne.

This year's culture's biggest night created some of the most memorable moments, highlighted by Will Smith, who took the stage to deliver an energetic performance as he performed his new song You Can Make It. Read on further to know more details!

Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj win Best Male and Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2024 BET Awards

American rapper Kendrick Lamar won the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30. Lamar emerged as the prestigious award winner as he was up against other artists, including 21 Savage Burna Boy, Drake, Future, Gunna, J. Cole, and Lil Wayne. In addition, he was also up for nomination in the Best Collaboration category for his feature on Beyonce's hit song America Has a Problem (Remix).

While Lamar won the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Nicki Minaj won the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist honor at the BET Awards 2024. Minaj was up against Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sexyy Red.

The Anaconda song hitmaker also received nominations for other categories, including Album of the Year (Pink Friday 2, her fifth studio album), Best Collaboration for her songs Barbie World with Ice Spice and Everybody with Lil Uzi Vert, and Video of the Year (Barbie World). According to a report by Billboard, this is her first win in this (Best Female Hip-Hop Artist) category in eight years.

Who won BET Her honor at the 2024 BET Awards?

This year, many prominent artists in the music industry were up for the prestigious BET Her category, which "honors motivational and empowering songs by women artists." Nicki Minaj was competing in the category for her feature in Tasha Cobbs' song Leonard Blessings.

Other music industry artists who received nominations for BET Her included Beyoncé (16 Carriages), Ayra Starr (Commas), Megan Thee Stallion (Hiss), Flo featuring Missy Elliott (Fly Girl), SZA (Saturn), and GloRilla (Yeah Glo!). However, Victoria Monet ended up winning the BET Her honor this year. She also won the BET Award for Video of the Year (On My Mama).