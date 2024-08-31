Brooke Shields’ Daughter Rowan Reflects On Her Mother’s Difficult IVF Experience; Says She 'Wouldn't Be Here Without It'

Brooke Shields’ daughter Rowan Francis Henchy recently shared her thoughts on her mother’s candor about her challenging experience with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and postpartum depression. Shields first discussed these issues in her 2005 book, Down Came the Rain. Rowan, whom the actress welcomed with her husband, Chris Henchy, also mentioned that she wouldn’t be here if her mother hadn’t undergone IVF. Read further to know more details!

In an interview with People magazine, Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy sat down to chat about their bond and what they have learned from each other over the years. Rowan also went on to discuss the emotional and traumatic phase her mother went through in the past. She told the outlet. "My mom went through a lot and IVF too," adding, "I wouldn’t be here without IVF. I was frozen for two years."

She noted that Shields' willingness to share her IVF experience raised awareness and strengthened their bond. Rowan further expressed that she doesn’t want her mother to go through such painful experiences or hardships ever again, noting that when her book [Down Came the Rain] came out, it helped change many women’s lives.

Shields' daughter added that despite the terrible experience, it led to a positive outcome and that her mother now has a stronger connection with her because of what she went through. The Wanda Nevada actress also shared her thoughts on why she wrote Down Came the Rain and how it helped many women, explaining that she wrote her book because no one was talking about these issues.

The actress mentioned that she just wanted to guide women who might experience similar challenges, whether or not they have children. Brooke acknowledged that her goal was to reassure women, noting, "Nothing is wrong with them. It’s not their fault, so that is what I wanted to impart to them later in their life.”

Brooke Shields continued that by the time women reach their thirties, they may start facing challenges related to having children. Shields told the outlet that she often asks people if they have considered freezing their eggs, emphasizing that this is an "important conversation" for young women.

Meanwhile, Brooke Shields recently appeared in her latest romantic comedy film, Mother of the Bride, in which she stars as Lana. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.