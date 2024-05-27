Bruce Springsteen Postpones Further European Shows After Halting Marseille Gig; Find Out Why

It seems like all is not well with Bruce Springsteen and doctors have asked him to be on rest, the singer, has postponed four European dates of his E Street Band 2024 World Tour due to vocal issues. A statement on Springsteen’s Instagram account read, "Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days."

Additionally, it was mentioned in the post that the concerts at Airport Letnany in Prague, Czech Republic, and San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, originally planned for May 28 and June 1 and 3, have been postponed. Ticket holders are advised to follow the provided instructions to request refunds from where they purchased their tickets.

This is not the first time the band has postponed shows

The band kicked off their 2024 European tour on May 5 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and was scheduled to play through July 24 when they visit Wembley Stadium in London, England. Throughout the tour, Springsteen also has stops in Barcelona, Spain; Nijmegen, Netherlands; Hannover, Germany; and Stockholm, Sweden, amongst other cities.

Furthermore, this isn't the first time that the singer has postponed tours, back in September 2023, the band had to cancel more shows because of Springsteen's ill health, where he said he was suffering from peptic ulcer disease.

Before September 2023, the tour had postponed several tour dates including three in March 2023 "due to illness" and two in August 2023 because Springsteen was ill.

Bruce Springsteen's fans seemed worried

Bruce Springsteen's fans were quite understanding and sweet; they flooded the comment section showcasing concern for the singer, and one user wrote, "Rest up Bruce; we will wait as long as needed," and "Get well soon, Boss!"

Previously, when the singer canceled several shows when he tested COVID-19 positive, an angry mob of fans stood outside his home and several fans also flooded his inbox with well wishes. We wish him a speedy recovery and cannot wait to witness the singer bring back the energy on stage soon.

