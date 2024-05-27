How To Watch When Calls The Heart Season 11 Episode 8 Online? Streaming Details And More Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 11 episode 8.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 aired on May 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Channel, this classic show is set in the early 1900s. the plot of the series is the story of Elizabeth Thatcher, a cultured young woman from the big city, who leaves her home, family, and comforts to pursue her passion for teaching school in a hard-scrabble frontier coal-mining town.

The show casts Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter, and Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen.

Where to watch When Calls the Heart Season 11?

The show can be tuned in on the Hallmark Channel for free on Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Each service offers a free trial to new subscribers. Moreover, Philo offers over 70 channels for $25/month after the free trial ends.

The show can be tuned in on the Hallmark Channel for free on Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Each service offers a free trial to new subscribers. Moreover, Philo offers over 70 channels for $25/month after the free trial ends.

DirecTV Stream offers 75+ channels for $79.99 per month. FuboTV offers access to over 100 entertainment, news, and sports channels for $79.99/month. Frndly offers more than 40 channels with both live and on-demand service for $6.99 per month.

What happens in episode 8 of When Calls the Heart Season 11?

In episode 8 of season 11, Elizabeth and Nathan rescue Tom while the town rallies following a setback. Joseph’s family helps him mend a 20-year-old rift. Long-term grudges are the hardest to overcome, especially if the other person doesn't know what they did wrong.

That was the situation with Joseph and Jacob. They missed each other, but neither wanted to step down. Jacob refused to stay unless Joseph apologized, but Joseph didn't understand what he'd done to upset his brother. Later, Lucas receives counsel from Gowen.

The entire series of season 11 has about 12 episodes. Stay tuned for more updates about the show.

