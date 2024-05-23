Cannes Film Festival 2024: Sean Baker's Anora Earns Highest Ratings So Far; DEETS
Sean Baker's latest film, Anora, has landed the top spot on Screen's jury grid for Cannes Film Festival 2024. The film has received a lot of attention and it currently leads ratings with solid score.
-
Anora achieves an impressive average score of 3.3 stars, making it the highest-rated film at Cannes
-
Mikey Madison stars as Anora, a stripper who finds herself married to a Russian oligarch
Sean Baker's latest film, Anora, has risen to the top of Screen's jury grid for the Cannes Film Festival 2024, leaving a lasting impression with its positive reception as per Screen Daily.
High scores for Anora
Anora received an impressive average score of 3.3 stars, making it the first film at this year's festival to earn more than three stars. This score puts it ahead of last year's jury grid winner, Aki Kaurismäki's Fallen Leaves, which received an average rating of 3.2.
The US comedy-drama received six four-star ratings (excellent) and four three-star ratings (good). Critics from various backgrounds praised the film for its unique storyline and performances.
Mixed reviews from critics
Despite its overall high rating, Anora received some criticism. Katja Nicodemus from Germany's Die Zeit gave the film one star (poor), while Anton Dolin from Meduza gave it two stars (average). However, these lower scores were offset by more positive reviews from other critics.
Mikey Madison plays the titular character, Anora, a stripper who finds herself married to a Russian oligarch. The film follows her struggle as she deals with his parents, who are pushing for an annulment. This is Baker's second time competing at Cannes, following his 2021 film Red Rocket, which received a more modest average score of 2.2 on Screen's jury grid.
Sorrentino’s Parthenope divides critics
Paolo Sorrentino's Parthenope received mixed reviews, with an average rating of 1.6 stars. Egypt's Ahmed Shawky of filfan.com gave the Italian drama four stars, while Anton Dolin and NT Binh of France's Positif gave it three. On the other end of the spectrum, Ben Kenigsberg of rogertebert.com gave the feature a zero (bad) rating, followed by four one-star and two two-star reviews.
Parthenope is described as a feminine epic, reimagining Naples' legendary siren as a woman born in the 1950s. Celeste Dalla Porta and Gary Oldman make their acting debut in this film. This marks Sorrentino's first return to the jury panel since 2015 when his film Youth received a 2.4 average.
Honoré’s Marcello Mio scores lowest
Christophe Honoré's Marcello Mio received the lowest score of the festival thus far, with an average of 1.4 stars. The French film was widely panned, receiving zero stars from The Telegraph and Matthieu Macharet of Le Monde, seven one-star ratings, and a few two and three-star reviews.
Chiara Mastroianni plays a version of herself who takes on the identity of her father, Marcello Mastroianni. The movie follows her transformation as she dresses, speaks, and breathes like her father.
