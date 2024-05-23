Cannes Film Festival 2024: Sean Baker's Anora Earns Highest Ratings So Far; DEETS

Sean Baker's latest film, Anora, has risen to the top of Screen's jury grid for the Cannes Film Festival 2024, leaving a lasting impression with its positive reception as per Screen Daily.

High scores for Anora

Anora received an impressive average score of 3.3 stars, making it the first film at this year's festival to earn more than three stars. This score puts it ahead of last year's jury grid winner, Aki Kaurismäki's Fallen Leaves, which received an average rating of 3.2.

The US comedy-drama received six four-star ratings (excellent) and four three-star ratings (good). Critics from various backgrounds praised the film for its unique storyline and performances.

Mixed reviews from critics

Despite its overall high rating, Anora received some criticism. Katja Nicodemus from Germany's Die Zeit gave the film one star (poor), while Anton Dolin from Meduza gave it two stars (average). However, these lower scores were offset by more positive reviews from other critics.

Mikey Madison plays the titular character, Anora, a stripper who finds herself married to a Russian oligarch. The film follows her struggle as she deals with his parents, who are pushing for an annulment. This is Baker's second time competing at Cannes, following his 2021 film Red Rocket, which received a more modest average score of 2.2 on Screen's jury grid. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Sorrentino’s Parthenope divides critics

Paolo Sorrentino's Parthenope received mixed reviews, with an average rating of 1.6 stars. Egypt's Ahmed Shawky of filfan.com gave the Italian drama four stars, while Anton Dolin and NT Binh of France's Positif gave it three. On the other end of the spectrum, Ben Kenigsberg of rogertebert.com gave the feature a zero (bad) rating, followed by four one-star and two two-star reviews.

Advertisement

Parthenope is described as a feminine epic, reimagining Naples' legendary siren as a woman born in the 1950s. Celeste Dalla Porta and Gary Oldman make their acting debut in this film. This marks Sorrentino's first return to the jury panel since 2015 when his film Youth received a 2.4 average.

Honoré’s Marcello Mio scores lowest

Christophe Honoré's Marcello Mio received the lowest score of the festival thus far, with an average of 1.4 stars. The French film was widely panned, receiving zero stars from The Telegraph and Matthieu Macharet of Le Monde, seven one-star ratings, and a few two and three-star reviews.

Chiara Mastroianni plays a version of herself who takes on the identity of her father, Marcello Mastroianni. The movie follows her transformation as she dresses, speaks, and breathes like her father.

ALSO READ: Will Venom 3's Success Decide The Future Of Sony's Spiderverse After Madame Webb Failure? Find Out