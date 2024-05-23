The only successful franchise of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is set to wrap and it’s not good news. In the past years, SSU has observed a downward spiral with several of its movies getting bombed at the box office. The most recent addition in February, Madame Webb starring Dakota Johnson and a stellar cast, turned out to be a disastrous box office failure, further damaging the shared universe’s reputation.

Now, all bets are on Venom: The Last Dance starring franchise veteran, Tom Hardy in his final solo film as Eddie Brock in the SSU. To think of it, the SSU was built banking on the Venom film series with the original film becoming its biggest blockbuster. However, the SSU confirmed a recent update that once again jeopardizes the franchise’s future that hinges on the Venom film series.

Will Venom 3 decide the SSU’s future?

The highly anticipated third installment of the Venom trilogy will hit theatres in October 2024. As much as fans are excited, Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman, Tom Rothman confirmed that The Last Dance will be the final Venom film. "The third and last Venom is going to be huge,” the executive hinted. The decision comes amid the downfall of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, much like the MCU’s. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Following Madame Webb’s disappointing run at the box office, earning a meager $100.2 million against a reported budget between $80-$100 million, Tom Hardy’s Venom appears to be the last man standing.

Advertisement

Not only that, the anti-hero’s third installment holds immense potential to vault the SSU's success once again. Also, Tom Hardy’s cameo in the post-credits of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has the heightened possibility of uniting Marvel and SSU fans.

But as confirmed, Tom Hardy is all set to bow out after one last shot as Eddie Brock/Venom. Even if The Last Dance turns out to be a success, the recent update killed all hopes of Venom returning to the SSU and bears the added pressure of performing well at the movies. Not much has been revealed about the movie’s plot yet, or hints on whether Spider-Man will finally make his way into the universe based on him, as per the fans’ demand.

The original Venom film in 2018 earned an eye-popping $856 million worldwide whereas the 2021 sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage failed to compete, but still bagged a pleasant $506.8 million during the pandemic, per ScreenRant.

ALSO READ: Will Venom 3 The Last Dance Be The Final Movie In The Franchise? Sony Exec Answers

Movies that fueled the SSU’s downward spiral

In a bid to expand the SSU’s superhero franchise, Morbius starring Jared Leto was released in 2022. Snippets from the film flooded social media in the form of memes but unfortunately, Morbius bombed at the box office, not once but twice. Sony tried to bank on the movie’s social media popularity and did a risky re-release to flop again, earning $167.4 million.

Madame Webb’s poor performance is no recent news as the movie was denounced by fans and critics alike despite being a live-action spin-off on several Spider-Man comic characters.

Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson is scheduled for a release later this year and may or may not help SSU get back on its feet. As of now, all eyes are on The Last Dance, set to release on 25 October 2024.

Disclaimer: Box office numbers mentioned in the article are obtained from our own sources and diverse public platforms. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates, but appropriately portrays the BO performance of the project. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Venom 3 star, Juno Temple offers an update on the upcoming Tom Hardy starrer movie