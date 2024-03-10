'Can’t See Any Good In Him’: Robert De Niro Puts Donald Trump On Blast, Says He Will Never Play His Role Onscreen

Robert De Niro, a liberal Hollywood icon, stated that he'd refuse to portray former President Trump in any movie, citing Trump's lack of redeeming qualities. In an HBO Real Time interview, the 80-year-old actor commended President Biden's State of the Union address, dismissing age concerns as "nonsense."

"The bottom line is that it's Biden versus Trump," De Niro told host Bill Maher. "Do we want to live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in or live in a nightmare? Vote for Trump and you'll get the nightmare. Vote for Biden and you'll be back to normalcy."

The two-time Oscar winner struggled to explain why Trump was gaining traction over Biden, citing polls showing him winning among key demographics. De Niro labeled the incoming Republican nominee a "total monster."

"I guess they get behind that kind of logic; they want to f--- with people, screw them because they're unhappy about something," De Niro said.

Let's take a minute to find out why the actor made such a strong statement below.

Why did De Niro refuse to play former President Trump?

De Niro, known for portraying numerous mobsters like Al Capone in The Untouchables, firmly stated he'd refuse to portray the 45th president, citing his lack of character as a person.

"He's such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I'd never play him as an actor because he's—I can't see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him," De Niro said. "Whoever the people are who want to vote for him—and they look like intelligent people around there, for some reason, it can't be. It can not be."

"If he wins the election, you won't be on this show anymore," he warned Maher. "He'll come looking for me. They'll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That's what happens in that kind of dictatorship, which is what he says. Let's believe him, take him at his word."

"He's a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist," De Niro added, sparking applause from the liberal audience. "He is a dangerous person, and we have to really help people—the people who somehow think he's gonna be the answer to their prayers, whatever those are."

Upon further askied if he knew him in New York social circles, De Niro replied that he "didn't want to know him" because he was "an idiot" and "a clown."

"He's a classic bully... He's got to be stopped," De Niro said.

He concluded by saying "The bottom line is... Biden's our guy. He represents what this country is supposed to be about," De Niro stressed.

