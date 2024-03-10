Academy Awards 2024: Why Are The Oscars Bringing Back ‘Fab 5’ Presenters Format This Year? Explained

The organizers of the 2024 Oscars are revisiting the concept from the 2009 ceremony(Fab 5) where five previous winners in each acting category honored the current nominees before revealing the winners this year.

In a press conference on Wednesday, March 6 on Zoom, four days before the Oscars telecast on March 10, Raj Kapoor, executive producer and showrunner of the Oscars, said, “I think one of the things we’re most excited about is what we call Fab Five. We did a deep dive into so many of the past Oscar shows, and even though we’ve been a part of previous shows, even though I think all of us have watched the show since we were kids, we always feel like we learn. Let's take a moment and find out more about this ‘Fab 5’ Presenters Format.

What is the Fab 5 Presenters Format?

The Fab 5 Presenters Format is a concept introduced at the 2009 Oscars ceremony. It involved five past winners in each of the four acting categories, introducing the current nominees before announcing the winners. This format created memorable moments of applause and celebration among past and current winners.

This concept resulted in a standing ovation and massive applause from the crowd at the Dolby, even making seasoned awards attendees like Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep smile in cutaway shots. moreover, past winners' and their moving speeches often brought tears to current nominees, like Anne Hathaway. plus, the happy grouphugs amongst the newest winners felt like joining an exclusive club, as shown by Kate Winslet's joyous embrace.

Why are they bringing back this format this year?

As people ask the question, why bring back the Fab Five format this year? Executive producer Raj Kapoor explains: "We did a deep dive into Oscars history...one of the best moments we loved was the storytelling...past winners speaking to present nominees...a lovely connection and human interaction." They aim to recreate this personal connection and storytelling during the show, providing viewers with a unique and engaging experience.

Other details of the show

While the Academy hasn't assigned presenters to specific categories, the confirmed presenters have notable wins. Sally Field, Charlize Theron, and others will likely present Best Actress. Ben Kingsley, Forest Whitaker, and more are expected for Best Actor. Mary Steenburgen, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others could present Best Supporting Actress. Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, and others may present Best Supporting Actor. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, from Wicked, are also set to present, possibly together.

Apart from this, this year, the stage will also host a live orchestra of 42 talented musicians, adding to the evening's ambiance. Music performances will vary, ranging from full orchestration to intimate settings, particularly during the In Memoriam segment.

