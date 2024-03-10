Why Are The Academy Awards 2024 Starting Early? Reason Behind New Timings Of Oscars Explained

The 2024 Oscars are set to take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with the broadcast starting at 7 p.m. EST, an hour earlier than usual. The official pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. EST. With the shift in time, a lot of people are wondering the cause behind it. Let's take a look at all the details below.

Why are Oscars earlier this year?

According to reports, ABC aims to attract more viewers by starting the Oscars earlier. Despite efforts to keep the show for three hours, it often extends past 11 p.m., leading to a drop in East Coast viewership. Recent Oscars telecasts have experienced a decline in viewership, with occasional fluctuations. The shift to an earlier hour is a strategy to boost ratings and sustain viewer interest in the ceremony.

Who will host the Oscars this year?

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars for the fourth time, having previously hosted in 2017, 2018, and last year. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nominations.

Furthermore, presenters for this year’s ceremony include Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bad Bunny, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Al Pacino, Zendaya, fresh from the Dune: Part Two premiere, and Rutherford native Ramy Youssef.

