'I Switched Arms': When Sylvester Stallone Thought His Career Was Over After Rocky II Injury But Made Strong Comeback

A lot was revealed about the two alpha males of the Hollywood industry, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in their recent interview. While talking about a lot that has happened over the period of a lifetime, Stallone shed light onto something that would have acted as an end of the boxing movie franchise Rocky.

Read on and learn how the Samaritan star dealt with a terrible incident that occurred during the filming of Rocky II.

Sylvester Stallone about his incident

During the TMZ special Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons; the Rambo star recalled the events that had happened during the days he was preparing and pumping up his muscles for Rocky II.

Talking about his near career-ending injury, Sylvester Stallone shared how he was training with bodybuilder Franco Columbu for almost a month. However, one fine day, before the shoot of Rocky 2, he ripped his pec muscle right off the bone.

During the TMZ interview, Stallone said, “So, I go down, and it’s maybe only 200 (lbs). I’m just warming up, and I hear a POW!”

He added, "I fall on the floor. And Franco goes, 'Let me see.' He jams his fingers — I've torn my pec off the bone. I mean, bad. I could hear it go rip, and he was jamming his fingers. And I think I'm going to black out."

The eye issue of Rocky in the movie

Following the tragic turn of events, Sylvester Stallone came up with a brilliant plan for the 1979 film.

Talking during the TMZ special, he stated, “I go home. I feel like my career is over. I’m supposed to start ‘Rocky II,’ direct it, everything in a month and a half.”

Sylvester Stallone added, “Here’s the difference — and (Schwarzenegger) would have done the same thing. … I can’t use this arm, so I’ll change it in ‘Rocky.’ He’ll fight right-handed.”

If you remember, Rocky was all of a sudden shown to train and box with his right hand in the sequel and was even shown to have an issue with his eye. This might be the answer to the improvisations, which were never really a part of the original script for Rocky II.

Although, the new plan seemed “Completely illogical,” it was due to the muscle injury the actor had to deal with.

During the interview, he went on to say, “But I said, ‘I’m not stopping this movie just for this.’ And this was a bad injury … I switched arms. That was one of the key things. But it’s interesting the way these incredible journeys happen. But we don’t stop, we don’t quit.”

Rocky 2 was released in June 1979 and earned $200 million at the worldwide box office, also becoming the third highest-grossing movie of the year.

