Pedro Pascal Net Worth: Exploring The Last Of Us Star's Wealth And Fortune

Actor Pedro Pascal's net worth in 2024 is rising rapidly. Well, all credit goes to his latest blockbuster casting as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards in the cult franchise Fantastic Four. Even though for some people, it seemed like the actor just rose to fame overnight, he actually spent over two decades in Hollywood before making it big. The actor, who has starred in a couple of shows, namely The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, has also starred in massive global hits like Game of Thrones and the cult Netflix crime thriller Narcos. Pascal earned a lot of appreciation in the series.

Although, most people, however, saw him first in the show Narcos on Netflix., the actor went on to star in all three seasons. The hit crime thriller was based on the real-life events of DEA agent Javier Pena, who helped lead the international investigation and manhunt for Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord. Before we go on in detail about the shows Pascal has featured in, let's take a minute and explore more about his early life, net worth, personal life and insights into his career altogether.

1. Early Life

Pedro Balmaceda, better known as Pedro Pascal, was born on April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile. He is the eldest child of Verónica Pascal Ureta, a child psychologist, and José Pedro Balmaceda Riera, a fertility doctor, both of whom are immigrants. His parents were vocal opponents of Augusto Pinochet's dictatorial regime, and when Pedro was still young, the family was compelled to leave Chile, eventually resettling in the United States. After a period in Texas, where Pedro excelled as a competitive swimmer, the family relocated to southern California. It was there that Pedro's interest shifted towards acting, leading him to enroll at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana.

In 1993, Pedro began his studies at New York University (NYU). Two years later, most of his family, including his parents and his two siblings, decided to return to Chile. This move coincided with allegations against José Balmaceda, who was accused of messing with embryos at the fertility clinic where he worked; in 2022, he admitted to tax fraud. Pedro Balmaceda completed his degree at NYU in 1997. Following his mother's death two years later, he adopted her surname, Pascal. While pursuing an acting career, he tackled various roles, including working as a waiter at a restaurant and doing other side jobs.

2. Career

What can we say about this brilliant actor's career, As mentioned in the introduction, Pascal has been in Hollywood for more than two decades now.

In 1999, Pascal started his TV career with various shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And he soon became a known face on the small screen, landing guest spots in soaps like Touched by an Angel, NYPD Blue, Nurse Jackie, Homeland, and different Law & Order iterations.

Notably, he portrayed an assistant district attorney in the first 2 seasons (2009–11) of The Good Wife, and essayed the role of an FBI agent on The Mentalist in 2014. Alongside his TV work, Pascal made his big-screen debut in Hermanas (2005; Sisters) and appeared in movies like The Adjustment Bureau and Sweet Little Lies (both 2011), although TV remained his main area of interest.

Despite working steadily for a while, Pascal's breakthrough time arrived in 2014 when he stepped into the role of Oberyn Martell on season four of the wildly popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

He played the vindictive prince who met a tragic end, Pascal's role earned him immense fame and rose to fame after that. Further success came with his starring role as Javier Peña in the Netflix crime series Narcos, which premiered in 2015 and ran until 2017. Portraying a DEA agent hunting down drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, Pascal's performance garnered praise from both critics and audiences.Pascal's star continued to rise with his portrayal of the character in the Star Wars universe's sci-fi series, The Mandalorian.

As the bounty hunter known as Din Djarin or Mando, the character protects a young creature known as Baby Yoda (Grogu), forming an unexpected bond and goingon a journey where there is danger. If thats not all, Pascal is also into old school plays and theater shows; in fact, he has routinely gone back to the theatre world. Some of his known roles included productions like King Lear, Maple and Vine, Beauty of the Father, Sand, Based on a Totally True Story, Old Comedy After Aristophane's Frogs, Some Men, Much Ado About Nothing, and Macbeth.

3. The Last of Us Salary

According to Variety, Pedro made a whopping $600,000 per episode (aka $5.4 million total) for season 1, which made him one of the highest-paid actors in 2021. Oh, and according to celebrity net worth, that per-episode salary, more specifically, made the celeb the 12th highest paid actor on TV that year.

Pascal was cast as Joel Miller in the HBO series adaptation of The Last of Us, a drama show whose storyline was based on a popular video game. In the show, set in a post-apocalyptic world going through a fungal infection turning people into zombies, Pascal's Miller agrees to escort a teenage girl named Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), who is immune, to a research lab in hopes of finding a cure.

4. Personal life

Pedro Pascal's personal life has been everyone's interest ever since he rose to fame. And we cannot blame his fans either; after all, celebrity lives are barely their own these days, but the actor is not married yet and although he might have played the best father roles to date on screen, he does not have any children.

Despite his commercial success, the actor has been extremely private about his personal life. Furthermore, his only relationship that was quite public was with Law and Order actor Maria Dizzia, whom he reportedly dated in the 1990s. The two were even seen together at a lot of public events, but the reason for their breakup remains unknown to the media.

Another woman Pascal has been rumored to be dating in 2014 is none other than Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, although neither of them confirmed or denied the rumours. Therefore, his current relationship status still remains unknown to us.

