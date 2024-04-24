'Two Alphas Hitting': Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Rivalry With Sylvester Stallone Helped Boost Their Hollywood Careers

If you give it a thought and think of the alpha males in Hollywood, you will instantly come up with two names: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. It may be because of the movies that they have done, but mostly it is about the attitude they have been following to date.

In a recent joint interview, both stars opened up about their rivalry while also talking about a few more things. Let's chase their words and read what they have expressed about each other.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone’s Rivalry

The two may have starred again in The Expendables franchise, but back in the day, the two did hold a strong rivalry against each other.

However, in their recent joint interview, both stars have opened up about their past feud with each other. During their talks on TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons, the Escape Plan actors shed some light on their pre-Hollywood career lives, families, and more.

One topic that came up during the interview that aired Tuesday on Fox was where they spilled the beans of their past and interesting rivalry with each other, during which the Terminator star said, "There’s no two ways about that: He was very helpful in my career because I had something that I could chase." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Adding to that, the Paradise Alley star stated that when Schwarzenegger "came along, I was like, finally, something to motivate me. Because he is, dare I say it, competition, a threat, whatever word you wanna use."

He continued, "As soon as I saw him, it was like bang, two alphas hitting,” adding, "If we walked into a party, we’d be staring at each other for a few seconds, and then ‘I gotta get that guy. He didn’t do anything wrong but he will.’ "

Who started the rivalry?

During the interview, the two remembered the silly stunts that they pulled towards each other. Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed that he “started this whole thing ... by opening up my mouth, saying stupid things, being competitive."

Remembering the 1977 award ceremony, where Rocky had won the best film award and Schwarzenegger claimed new actor of the year for Stay Hungry, the Commando star said, "We both won, so there was plenty of room for everybody."

However, TMZ host Harvey Levin replied, "That’s not how I remember it. I thought (Stallone), when Rocky won best picture, you threw a bowl of flowers at him?"

And it did happen, as Sly had thrown flowers at Schwarzenegger, recalling which he said, "I absolutely did. He was sitting across from me, and I’m going, ‘He won best newcomer?’ No offense, but Rocky was a pretty good debut."

"I literally went and picked up this entire bouquet of flowers and tossed them straight up in the air, sort of aiming towards his side of the table. And it all comes down; he’s sort of sitting there with the same kind of like ‘okay’. He just threw down the gauntlet kind of a thing, here we go," Stallone brought up the memories from the Golden Globe awards.

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone Was Once Rejected In This 1970's Blockbuster Hit Before Landing Role In The Rocky