Top 11 Pedro Pascal Movies And TV Shows To Watch As Actor Turns 49

Pedro Pascal is an actor known for his sheer perfection and class. His acting prowess has been showcased through remarkable roles in television series and films such as The Mentalist, Game of Thrones, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Freaky Tales, and many more. His portrayal of Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of the iconic series Game of Thrones propelled him into stardom in Hollywood.

Here are the top 11 films and web series of Pedro Pascal’s prolific career:

1. Game Of Thrones (2011 - 2019)

Pedro Pascal's role in the fourth season of the hit television show made him famous as an actor. He portrayed Oberyn Martell, given the moniker "Red Viper" because of his expertise with poison and unique, lethal fighting technique. His character is phenomenal, as demonstrated by his amazing performance in the show. Although Pascal's character had a small role, it turned out to be an impactful and commendable one.

2. Narcos (2015 - 2017)

Pedro Pascal plays the role of Javier Peña in Narcos, a fictional character inspired by a real-life DEA agent who investigated Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel. (Peña even served as an advisor for the Netflix show.) The show's first two seasons follow the notorious drug lord's ascent and decline. Pascal assumed the dual roles of principal actor and narrator when the show's final two seasons focused on the Cali Cartel.

Moreover, the three-season storyline of the show gives viewers a crash course in the origins and expansion of the cocaine cartels that ruled the 1980s. Viewers can get a close-up look at Pascal's acting talent in Narcos, one of Netflix's premium series that manages to balance history and brutality with a surprising amount of humor.

3. The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent (2022)

Pedro Pascal plays millionaire Javi Guitierrez, Nicolas Cage's superfan, in the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Guitierrez offers Cage $1 million in exchange for attending his birthday party. However, when the CIA gets involved, the celebrations take an absurd turn. In the buddy comedy film that started as a character piece, Cage and Pascal becomes an amazing combination to entertain the audience.

Moreover, the film is a weird comedy starring Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, and Neil Patrick Harris. It's equally hilarious and charming, but Pascal's performance is what really makes everyone wonder if Javi can act as well as his hero.

4. The Last Of Us (2023 - Present)

The actor, who has been dubbed "Daddy Pascal" on social media for his portrayals of fathers and father figures in a number of roles, reached the pinnacle of his career when he played Joel Miller in HBO's The Last of Us. In the show, Joel, played by Pascal, and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, are entrusted with smuggling the young character across the United States in search of a cure for the zombie apocalypse. The plot of the program is based on the video game of the same name.

The Last of Us is co-written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Therefore, the show is an ideal setting for Pascal's role to display his rugged appeal and sense of danger.

5. Triple Frontier (2019)

This heist film continues the history of Pedro Pascal's films and TV shows, which frequently feature some action-packed fighting with dangerous cartel people. Triple Frontier is an action-adventure film directed by J.C. Chandor for Netflix. It centers on a group of ex-special operations troops who feel they were devalued monetarily for their time in the military and intend to rob a drug lord in order to collect what is rightfully theirs.

6. We Can Be Heroes (2020)

In the 2020 film We Can Be Heroes, Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holbrook all embraced their villainous sides. Under Robert Rodriguez's direction, the movie follows the Heroics' children as they set out to rescue both the planet and their abducted parents.

Overall, the film is a hilarious, visually captivating movie with uplifting messages for children that are also applicable to adults.

7. The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Denzel Washington returns in The Equalizer 2 as CIA assassin Robert McCall. This time, McCall fights the Russian mafia while assisting his former coworker Susan Plummer. With Pedro Pascal joining the cast as McCall's ex-partner, the vigilante action movie, which features a death caused by a harpoon, becomes more intense.

In the end, Pascal's role excels phenomenally in the film and becomes a fascinating reason to watch it.

8. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

In the follow-up to Kingsman: The Secret Service, Pascal transforms into Statesman agent Jack Daniels, often known as Whiskey. What is his preferred weapon? A lasso with which he can impale, launch, or chop opponents in half. Even though he isn't the movie's antagonist, Whiskey does cause problems for a few of his fellow characters. Pedro performs terrifically in his role.

9. The Mandalorian (2019 - present)

When Pascal was chosen for the lead role in The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars television series to premiere on Disney+, in 2019, he officially entered the Star Wars universe. The story centers on Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter who mostly operates in the galaxy's periphery. Reunited with Grogu, he sets out on a new mission to restore his standing in Mandalorian society.

The Space Western series is definitely worth watching because of Pascal's outstanding performance and the engaging storyline.

10. Prospect (2018)

In the film, Pedro Pascal displays his acting skills while donning a helmet and supporting young people who have been abandoned. He blends cowboy charm with imminent danger as he leads Damon and Cee through perilous encounters on an extraterrestrial moon as Ezra.

11. Drive-Away Dolls (2024)

In Pascal's latest film, directed by Ethan Coen, Pascal plays The Dealer. The road trip becomes dangerous when Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan discover an enigmatic briefcase. The trailer, which teases Pascal's fate, heightens the tension in the film, which in turn becomes an eager reason to see the movie while having fun.

Concludingly, Pedro Pascal’s smooth acting and his choice of roles become a significant reason to watch his films and web series on his birthday.

