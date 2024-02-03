Who Was Carl Weathers? Exploring His Life And Career As The Rocky And The Mandalorian Star Dies At 76

Carl Weathers, best known for playing Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films died Thursday at age 76.

In a statement via his agent, his family announced, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

Carl Weathers’ acting career spanned five decades and included 75 movie and TV appearances. Know more about the departed star below.

Carl Weathers - Professional Footballer

Carl Weathers, born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana started out as a footballer before making a name for himself in the acting sphere. Carl started playing the ball game as a teenager and earned himself an athletic scholarship to a private school, which his day laborer father could have otherwise not been able to afford. Later in his football career, Weathers signed with the Oakland Riders of the National Football League (NFL) as an undrafted free agent. He played as a linebacker in seven games for the team in 1970 and helped them win the AFC West Division title.

The following year though, the Raiders released Weathers, who then went on to play for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. He played for them in a total of 13 games until 1973. During that period, Carl Weathers attended San Francisco State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in drama. In 1974, Weathers retired from football and began pursuing acting as a career.

75 Acting Credits across Television and Film

Beginning his acting career in 1975, Carl Weathers initially played small parts in two blaxploitation films, Friday Foster and Bucktown, both made in the same year and directed by Arthur Marks. The following year, in 1976, Weathers began his stint on Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff’s Rocky. He played his character Apollo Creed in four Rocky installments until his character died in Rocky IV in 1985. Real-life boxing champion Ken Norton was originally signed to play his part in Rocky movies, but as they say, what's meant for you will find you and Apollo Creed was meant for Carl Weathers.

In 1987, Weathers played an important supporting role in Joel Silver’s Predator, an action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The following year, he starred in the Joel Silver-produced Action Jackson. In the 90s, Weathers appeared as Police Chief Hampton Forbes on several episodes of In The Heat of the Night. In 1996, he played Chubbs Peterson in Happy Gilmore starring Adam Sandler.

Carl Weathers’ latest role as Greef Karga in The Mandalorian scored him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2021.

Personal Life - Carl Weathers is survived by his two children

Per IMDB, Carl Weathers married thrice in his life. He first married Mary Ann Castle and the couple had two children, Jason Weathers and Matthew Weathers. They were married between 1973 and 1983. Weathers then married Rohna Unsell, the following year. His third and last marriage with Jennifer Peterson was between 2007 and 2009.

Tributes pour in for the late actor

Carl Weathers’ Predator co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger in a statement said, “Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him - on set and off - was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him and my thoughts are with his family. "

Adam Sandler, Weathers’ Happy Gilmore co-star wrote on X, “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Jon Favreau, the creator of The Mandalorian which starred Weathers also paid tribute to the late actor. “I am heartbroken by this devastating loss. He was a hero from my childhood who I was lucky enough to meet and then had the amazing gold fortune to work with. He had the energy and curiosity of a young man paired with the wisdom that his rich life and career afforded him. My heart goes out to his family and countless admirers."