Marvel Studios Announces Their Silver Surfer; Julia Garner to Play the Iconic Role of Shalla-Bal

Since the time, the leading cast of one of the most anticipated comic book movies, Fantastic Four was announced, fans of Marvel have been waiting to know who the villain would be and if they would see a Silver Surfer in the film.

To end their curiosity, Marvel Studios recently named Julia Garner as its interstellar entity.

Julia Garner to play Silver Surfer in the MCU

Earlier this year, on the sweet day of Valentine's, the leading cast of one of the most eagerly awaited superhero movies was announced. Revealing the first superhero family in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studios came forth with Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.

Ever since then, people have been eagerly anticipating the big reveal of Silver Surfer. And guess what? Marvel Studios just dropped a bombshell on April 3 by announcing that Julia Garner will be joining the stellar cast as the interstellar traveler.

However, instead of Norrin Radd, the character will be Shalla-Bal, a female version of the iconic Marvel comic book character.

Garner has previously been seen in Netflix's crime drama series Ozark. This is where she played the character of Ruth, starring beside Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. For her promising role in the stated series, the Royal Hotel actress has even won her first-ever Emmy award.

Advertisement

This wasn't the first time that the name of this rising star was heard at the Emmy; in fact, she had been nominated for an Emmy for the limited series Inventing Anna.

In the above-stated series, she played the lead role of Anna Delvey. Other acclaimed projects she has worked on are The Royal Hotel, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Electrick Children, and more.

MCU’s Fantastic Four

Now that the cast is almost announced, moviegoers will be waiting for the plot of Fantastic Four. Although no details about the storyline have been revealed yet, the script is being written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Pearson, and Ian Springer.

With production set to begin in the summer, the movie will be directed by Matt Shakman, who has previously worked with Marvel Studios on WandaVision.

The male Silver Surfer in the 2007 movie featuring these superheroes was Norrin Radd, portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne.

This time we will see Shalla-Bal, who is the Empress of planet Zenn-La, which was created by Norrin Radd. As per the comic books, she receives her cosmic powers from Norrin Radd himself, so that she can protect the planet.

ALSO READ: Marvel's Fantastic Four Final Cast OUT: Last Of Us' Pedro Pascal To Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn; Take A Look