Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares He Tricked Sylvester Stallone Into Being Part Of Flop Movie

Popular bodybuilder, actor, businessman, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger shared how he tricked Sylvester Stallone into taking part in a film the former governor knew would flop.

In the special TMZ Presents Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons which aired on April 23 on FOX, Schwarzenegger recounted how he read the script for the 1992 film Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot and realized that both of them would be interested in the role. Schwarzenegger wasn't particularly excited about the opportunity, so he and his agent chalked out a plan to trick Stallone into pursuing the role.

Schwarzenegger mentioned that he didn't talk to Stallone about it. However, it was obvious that Stallone's agent was telling his agent that Stallone was interested in doing it. But he wasn't sure if it was a good idea for him. So, he wanted to know what Schwarzenegger and his team were thinking. Schwarzenegger's agent told him that Schwarzenegger really loved the idea and thought it was great.

Schwarzenegger said he then called the director of the film, Roger Spottiswoode, to talk, and then his agent told Stallone’s agent, “‘he’s really into it.’”

“And then, of course, (Stallone’s) agent, knowing that he’s competitive with me, he said, ‘Cannot let that happen,’” Schwarzenegger said. “He then called the studio right away and said, ‘Look, you got to give this to Sly. Don’t give this to Schwarzenegger, you got to give this to Sly.’ And they said fine. Sly got it.”

Check out the clip from the talk show below.

What is the film Stop!? Or My Mom Will Shoot about?

Released in 1992, this movie follows a mother who interferes with her son's career as a police sergeant. It currently has a 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Shortly after its theatrical release, Rita Kempley of The Washington Post described it as your worst nightmare.

The film has a 14% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 29 reviews. The critical consensus reads: "Thoroughly witless and thuddingly unfunny, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot gives its mismatched stars very little to work with, and as a result, they really don't work." Audiences polled by CinemaScore gave the film an average grade of "B+" on an A+ to F scale.

Will Arnold Schwarzenegger return to the movies?

Yes, the actor is all set to bounce back to the movies. As reported by Deadline, Schwarzenegger is set to make his return to the movies after a four-year hiatus from his acting career with the upcoming action movie Breakout.

The Terminator star will team with filmmaker Scott Waugh for the movie, in which the actor will play a man named Terry Reynolds, who sets out to break his stepson out of prison in a foreign country, the outlet reported. The character "must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country" after his stepson's imprisonment for a framed crime, the synopsis reads.

Waugh is currently working with other action genre stalwarts Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone on The Expendables 5; Schwarzenegger previously appeared in the first three movies of that series. The filming is going to start somewhere later this year.

