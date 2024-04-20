Carl Weathers Once Insulted Sylvester Stallone's Acting Skills But Still Got Cast In Rocky

Late American football player Carl Weathers passed away this year on February 1, 2024. The former linebacker was also known as an actor and director. He was more popularly known for his role as boxer Apollo Creed in Rocky film.

Meanwhile, his casting in the movie has a very interesting story to talk about.

Here is how Carl Weathers got cast in Rocky movie after insulting Sylvester Stallone

Carl Weathers really got the role in the film Rocky after he insulted legendary star Sylvester Stallone for his acting skills, but not intentionally.

Weathers, who played for the Oakland Raiders was not known to the acting world, at the time he was auditioning for the role in the Rocky movie which was written by Sylvester Stallone. The film's script went to the former NFL linebacker whose Acting resume was limited to television and a few movies.

While recalling his auction on The Rich Eisen Show, during the interview in 2017, Weathers stated that he was very nervous about the day when he was asked to read the script with Sylvester, whom he had no idea about, introduced as the "writer of the screenplay."

However, the audition didn't go well and Carl thought he wouldn't get the chance to act in the Apollo Creed role after he witnessed the silence. The silent reaction made the former gridiron football linebacker doubt himself following his scene with his scene partner.

He almost believed that he “blew the audition.” The late player stated during the aforementioned interview, “You know, if you get me a real actor I could do a lot better!” And this made everyone, those who were there, laugh at his sentence.

Carl further stated, “And Stallone looks up at me like, ‘This idiot, who's he? Who does he think he is?’ That was the time when he realized he got the role because Stallone wanted to “beat the hell out” of him.

Weathers who was born in 1948, stated that as per what he “heard,” The 77-year-old American actor and filmmaker said that Carl was “arrogant” but he also knew that “he could do the role,” to which the Apollo Creed star explains that he was just being “nervous,” further stating that he “wanted the role.”

Sylvester Stallone recalls Carl Weathers’ audition after his passing

After years of their “rocky start”, Sylvester, after his Rocky co-star's death in February opened up about how he felt about the news. The actor told TODAY how he felt “numb” about his passing “He had the voice, the talent, the humor. He had it all," he told Savannah Guthrie.

The actor also recalled Carl's first audition as being called “an office guy” and asking for “the real actor.” instead. Sylvester, while laughing, said, he called Carl “arrogant” however, he loved this and that's what was the start of the two making the iconic movie which is based on the life of Chuck Wepner.

