'I Immediately Could Relate': Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects On Robert Downey Jr's Oscars Speech About 'Terrible Childhood'

The veteran actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger sat down with the legend Sylvester Stallone in a joint interview for an hour-long special, TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons. This special aired on Fox on April 23.

Both the iconic actors spoke about many things in the interview, which was moderated by Harvey Levine. During the interview, The Terminator actor revealed that he related to Robert Downey Jr’s ‘terrible childhood’ that he mentioned during his Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in March.

Arnold Schwarzenegger relates to Robert Downey Jr’s Oscar speech

When the Iron Man star won The Academy Awards, his opening line in the speech included, “I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order.”

The 76- year-old actor revealed that he immediately related to him. He said, "Because he went through trouble and pain — I don’t know exactly the story. But for him to thank his s****y upbringing means that it motivated him and kept him going into a different direction rather than staying in the s****y upbringing."

Sylvester Stallone also added to this conversation. He said to The Terminator star, “You and I had no choice. We were gonna do something.” Stallone continued the conversation by saying that Schwarzenegger escaped into bodybuilding and he escaped to theatrics because he was not too happy with the reality. He added, “I said, ‘This is my world because I don’t like this one.’" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls his childhood

During the interview, Schwarzenegger reflected on his childhood and growing up in Austria. He recalled his abusive, alcoholic father who was a war veteran.

The veteran actor said that if he had grown up with love like some people do in the world, he would have never left the home. He added that he would've stayed in Austria.

Schwarzenegger continued, “It’s not the kind of life that would have made me happy. … I think what drove me was I had such a need to create my own world; I had to get out of that misery at home.” He added that it was a blessing in a way.

Many of the legend’s fans were happy to see both the stars together in the joint interview. TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, and Icons can be streamed on HULU. It's also available on Fox.com, Tubi, and on demand.

ALSO READ: ‘I Felt Very Lucky’: Zendaya Opens Up About Filming Intimate Scenes For Challengers