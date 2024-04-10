What Is Sylvester Stallone Tulsa King Set Controversy? Allegations Against Actor Explored As Casting Agency Quits Show

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Acclaimed actor Sylvester Stallone and the series Tulsa King have made it to the headlines recently following the accusation made by the background actors. A casting company that was earlier associated with the stated series has also quit the show. Read on to know the details of this newly erupted controversy.

Casting company quits Tulsa King

In light of the allegation that talks about Sylvester Stallone and one of the directors of Tulsa King, an Atlanta-based casting company has left the series.

As per a report by Deadline, Rose Locke Casting was hired to bring young background actors of age 18 or more. This was for the second season of the aforementioned Paramount+ series.

However, as per a Facebook page for background actors, the Rocky star had allegedly used disparaging language for the background actor present on the set of Tulsa King.

The claims state that Stallone and an unnamed director had called the extras words such as “ugly,” “tub of lard” and “fat guy with cane.”

The Rambo actor was also allegedly accused of asking to “Bring in pretty young girls to be around me.”

Following this, the above-stated casting company announced its departure from the series through a Facebook post that read, “We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King. We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day. We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show. We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support.”

What does Paramount have to say?

A report by CNN suggests that sources close to the series have stated that Paramount is looking into the recently made claims against actor Sylvester Stallone. As per the report, the sources have stated that the studio is investigating the claims that have surfaced on social media in which the Creed 2 actor was accused of using inappropriate words for background actors.

As per the source, no formal complaints have been lodged against Stallone or the accused and unnamed director. Meanwhile, Tulsa King director Craig Zisk had recently stated to TMZ that no such words were hurled by the stated actor for the extras. The report also states that Zisk had asked to bring in some young actors, instead Locke brought older background actors.

Zisk has also stated that Jennifer Flavin, the Cobra actor’s wife was present on the set and that Stallone did not ask to bring “pretty girls” to be around him.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

