Chris Pratt Draws Flak For Razing Historic Home To Build LA Mansion; Deets Inside

Chris Pratt’s little regard for historic architecture has placed him amid controversy. The Hollywood star and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger were reported to be responsible for the razing of a historic, mid-century modern home in Brentwood, California. The star couple intends to build a lavish mansion in place of the Zimmerman house built in 1950.

The Zimmerman residence holds great significance within the architectural sphere with designer Craig Ellwood's mastery imprinted on it. The news comes after the couple sold their Pacific Palisades villa last year. The Brentwood house’s destruction was condemned by architecture aficionados and encouraged a critical review on The Eichler Network.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tear down famed residence

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is enthusiastic about saving the galaxy but a designer home is not of much interest to him. Pratt and Schwarzenegger bought the designer one-storied Zimmerman house in 2023 for $12.5 million, per The Guardian. Following that, the residence was razed and its grounds swiped for a brand new mansion to be erected in its place.

Architectural Digest reported that architect Ken Ungar will design Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s new 15,000 sqft home, which is also nearby to the latter’s mother, Maria Shriver’s house. The professional specializes in luxurious, modern farmhouse-style residences. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Apart from being designed by the notable Craig Ellwood, the residence’s landscaping was done by Garrett Eckbo, a modern landscaping pioneer. His works have been featured in the Progressive Architecture magazine. Co-creator of The Man from Uncle, Sam Rolfe and wife Hilda Rolfe last owned the property before Pratt’s purchase.

Despite the Los Angeles Conservancy identifying the residence as a “noteworthy example of modernist design from this era,” no protective measures were installed to conserve the historic building.

Adrience Biondo of The Eichler Network issued an ironical contrast on the existence of beautiful architecture in today’s time. They wrote, “At the same time as architectural homes are being marketed as high-end, collectible art, others are being torn down to build new.” Referencing the Zimmerman house, they added that a cultural movement was needed to preserve the coveted residence.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger sell their former lavish home

The Passengers actor who shares two daughters, Eloise, and Lyla with Schwarzenegger, sold their luxurious home tucked in the Pacific Palisades hills, for $32 million, Daily Mail reported in September 2023. Near Santa Monica Bay, the Mediterranean-style villa hosted six bedrooms, a full-size movie theater, a sauna, a private basketball court, a saltwater jacuzzi pool, and green areas. Besides that, the lavish home flaunts a teak wood spa with a hot and cold steam room for the “complete wellness experience.”

The family had been living in the home since 2021 after it underwent extensive renovation for two years. Originally built in 1995, Pratt got his hands over the estate in 2018. The actor bought it for $15.6 million and sold it for double the money.

In 2018, Pratt sold another of his houses, that he had bought with his ex-wife Anna Faris following their divorce. Set in Los Angeles, the actor sold it for $4.75 million after purchasing it for $3.3 million in 2013, per People.

ALSO READ: Who is Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger? Exploring her life, career, and relationship with the actor as he drops a shoutout for her