Box Office: The Kerala Story remains unstoppable after week 1; Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 trends fairly

The first week collections of The Kerala Story and Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 are out. The Kerala Story has done blistering business at the box office over the first week in India and it doesn't seem like the wave of the film will stop anytime soon, as it is getting bigger each day. The collections of the film on Monday almost matched the first Saturday numbers and the film has been on the rise ever since, with its collections increasing on the weekdays, despite a ban in the state of West Bengal. Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 on the other hand is doing business just as was expected out of it, that is fair business.

The Kerala Story Goes From Strength To Strength

The Kerala Story is doing astonishing business in the country with collections increasing even on weekdays. The film opened to a number of around Rs 6.75 crores on the opening day but from there on, there has been no day where the film netted under Rs 10 crores in India. The content of the film targets a community and driven by its hateful nature, it is getting more eyeballs. With the way things are going, a Rs 200 crore lifetime almost feels certain. This will be enough for it to become the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2023, after Pathaan. The film is seeing a wider international release from the 12th of May and it should boost its numbers further. The producers will be making over Rs 100 crores from this project the very least.

The day-wise nett collections of The Kerala Story are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 6.75 cr

Day 2 - Rs 11 cr

Day 3 - Rs 16 cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 11 cr

Day 6 - Rs 11.75 cr

Day 7 - Rs 11.25 cr (est)

Total = Rs 78 crores nett in 7 days

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 is doing business, more or less as it was expected to. It is what you expect from a Marvel film. The film packed a weekend of around Rs 26 crores and then saw a 50 percent drop from Friday on Monday. The trending on weekdays has been pretty ordinary despite the word of mouth being excellent. It will be targetting to settle for a lifetime cume of around Rs 50 crores. It already is the highest grossing Guardians film in India so that's the biggest takeaway for the film.

The day-wise nett collections of Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 7.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 9 cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.75 cr

Day 4 - Rs 3.75 cr

Day 5 - Rs 3.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs 2.85 cr

Advertisement

Day 7 - Rs 2.50 cr (est)

Total = Rs 38.60 cr nett in 7 days

You can watch The Kerala Story and Guardians Of the Galaxy Volume 3 at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Box Office: The Kerala Story and Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 cumulatively collect Rs 60 crores in 3 days