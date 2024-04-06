‘He's A Fun Guy': Arnold Schwarzenegger Showers Praises On Son-in-Law Chris Pratt

It takes a lot to impress Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Chris Pratt has what it takes. Appearing on the latest episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the Terminator star spoke highly of his son-in-law and actor Chris Pratt. Married to his eldest daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnie was “happy” that she found him and vice versa.

Besides being a good father to his three kids and a loving husband to her daughter, Arnie also marked him as a “fantastic” actor. He revealed that they also engage in discussions about the show business’ evolution. With Pratt’s success in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Schwarzenegger is left with nothing but praise for his son-in-law.

Chris Pratt is the perfect son-in-law for Arnold Schwarzenegger

On Wednesday, the 76-year-old star popped up on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast to reflect on his iconic movies, and talk about his life goals at the moment. Coming to family, Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed his fondness for his son-in-law and Hollywood star Chris Pratt. “He’s a fun guy to talk to,” the Austrian actor said.

“I’m really happy that my daughter has found him. And that he has found her… they found each other. Because they fit really well together and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other,” Schwarzenegger noted. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married in June 2019 and share two kids, Lyla, and Eloise, 19 months in addition to Pratt’s son from his former marriage to Anna Faris, Jack, 11.

The 44-year-old actor has won Schwarzenegger’s heart even in professional terms. Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, the former Governor of California had wished him luck on social media for the premiere. “I mean, he’s really great. We talk a lot about show business because this is a whole new era now, and so we talk about that vs. when I got into the game,” the True Lies star told the Kelce brothers.

Chris Pratt reciprocated his love for Arnold Schwarzenegger

In April 2023, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his X handle and wrote a riveting congratulations post for his son-in-law. The bodybuilding champion stated in the post, “I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

The movie was up for a release in May 2023, and receiving acknowledgment from one of the greatest action stars of Hollywood meant the “world” for Pratt himself. "Arnold's support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support,” the Passengers star once told People.

Not only a loved family member, but Pratt reserves great admiration for his father-in-law as an action legend, with what he had done in his career. Pratt shared, "But then on another level, just being somebody who grew up loving his movies, the big action hero — I dreamed of being Commando and dreamed of being the soldier from Predator, and I loved Terminator.” Therefore, receiving appreciation from the icon himself left Pratt counting his blessings.

