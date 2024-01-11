Who is Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger? Exploring her life, career, and relationship with the actor as he drops a shoutout for her

Chris Pratt is keeping his resolution this year. The 44-year-old star provided an update on day 10 of his January fitness challenge, as well as his go-to strategy. Pratt discussed the part his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt plays in his daily routine on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Pratt is heard saying in the Instagram story, "Okay so, day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now I’m up again today before the kids. But I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep."

He added. "She did that yesterday and today. I set my alarm and then, you know, I did that thing where I was like, ‘I’m just going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘Get up.’”

Pratt went on to remark that while he is aware of how difficult it may be, he admires everyone who helps their loved ones find the motivation to pursue their goals.

Given that Chris Pratt is regarded as one of Hollywood's hottest actors and appears in some of the greatest movies ever, people are bound to ask who his wife is and what she does. Let's learn more about her!

Who is Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Katherine is an author and wrote two children's novels and three self-help books on topics including forgiveness, finding one's purpose after college, and self-image. Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt was born on December 13, 1989. Katherine is the eldest child of journalist and novelist Maria Shriver and actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria.

Advertisement

Career

Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back is the first book that Schwarzenegger wrote in 2010. In it, Schwarzenegger shares her own story and inspires other adolescent girls to develop self-assurance and a healthy self-concept.

She didn't know what to do after graduating from the University of Southern California in 2012. Schwarzenegger asked many professionals, including actors, singers, business owners, and athletes, for career guidance. Her second book, I Just Graduated... Now What?, was published in 2014 as a survival guide for recent college graduates. She collected their advice for the book.

Katherine and Chris' relationship timeline

After being spotted together cycling in Santa Barbara Park for a romantic lunch in July 2018, Chris Pratt and Katherine began to stir up relationship rumors. Katherine and Chris formally got engaged in January of 2019. Making it official, Chris uploaded a photo to his Instagram account.

In June 2019, Katherine and Chris tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. This couple decided on a small wedding, so just about sixty guests were invited.

ALSO READ: What is Jodie Foster's net worth? Exploring the actress' wealth and fortune amidst her comments on Gen-Z workers being 'annoying'