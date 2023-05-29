Top Hollywood Grossers In India 2023: Fast X tops; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 and John Wick 4 follow suit

It has been a good year for Hollywood films in India so far. In the first five months, there are 3 clean hit films already and to put things into perspective, only two Bollywood films this year have emerged clean hit ventures theatrically, namely Pathaan and The Kerala Story. Fast X is the highest Hollywood grosser of the year so far and it is on course to hit Rs 100 crores nett in India, which it positively should in the next couple of days. Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 and John Wick Chapter 4 have garnered over Rs 50 crore nett as well, thus emerging as the highest grossing films of their respective franchises in India. Horror genre films have gotten whole-hearted support from Indian audiences and films like The Pope's Exorcist and Evil Dead Rise 2 have been the biggest beneficiaries.

Cracking The Indian Market For Hollywood Films Requires A Very Strong Intellectual Property

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened well but dropped big over the weekdays courtesy bad word of mouth. Although it emerged as the highest grossing film of the franchise in India, it's performance was below average. The Super Mario Bros Movie, which is currently the highest grossing film of the year so far at the worldwide box office, couldn't do anywhere close to what was expected out of it in India. The Little Mermaid, which is doing blistering business at the domestic box office, is again unable to replicate that performance in India. Cracking the Indian market for international films has always been difficult and only strong and reputed IPs (Intellectual Properties) have been able to leave a big mark. The fact that the 3 clean-hits from Hollywood are all films having strong IPs, proves how necessary it is for a film/franchise to build a following in India.

Hollywood Films Set To Release This Summer Hold A Lot Of Promise

In the days to come, there are a few films that really have a great chance to make it big in India. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse is already tracking to cross the collections of the first part in the first day. The pre-release reports are excellent and it won't be a surprise if it ends up netting over Rs 50 crores in India, despite being an animated film which generally doesn't get much support from Indian cinegoers. The Flash is not a very well known superhero for theatrical audiences but it has an audience which can turn up in very good numbers. The film clashes with Adipurush in India but it has its own dedicated audience that should turn up. Tom Cruise led star vehicle, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, is already very hot in the trade and it is expected to take the spot for the highest grossing import from Fast X if all goes well. Then there are films like Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, Barbie and Oppenheimer among others, which can strike a chord with Indian cinegoers. On the whole, there is a lot to look forward to, from the Hollywood arena.

Advertisement

Have a look at the top grossing Hollywood films of 2023 in India so far (nett):-

1. Fast X - Rs 97 Crores (12 Days)

2. Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 - Rs 56 Crores

3. John Wick: Chapter 4 - Rs 51 crores

4. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Rs 34 crores

Which Hollywood films are you looking forward to?

ALSO READ: Fast X 12 Days Box Office: Vin Diesel's family-actioner prepares to enter Rs 100 crore nett India club