Top Hollywood Box Office Openers in India (2023): Fast X 1st; Where will Mission Impossible 7 land?

2023 has been a reasonably good year for Hollywood biggies in India. Most films that have been part of a renowned intellectual property have done significantly well at the box office too. The biggest Hollywood openers in India this year are dominated by franchise films. Fast X is the biggest Hollywood film opener of 2023 and it is followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume 3 and John Wick: 4. No non-franchise Hollywood films have been able to make their presence felt in the top openers in India list but it is very likely that Christopher Nolan's directorial, Oppenheimer, will break into it next week.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Is Targetting An India Nett Opening Of Rs 12 - 14 Crores On Its First Day

Coming back to the big film release this week, Tom Cruise fronted Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 has registered very healthy advance bookings in India. At present, it is trending better than the biggest Hollywood opener of 2023 in India, Fast X. The difference between both films is that while Fast X caters more to the masses, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 caters more to the metros and plexes. The conservative estimates for M:I7 are to collect in the vicinity of Rs 12 - 14 crores nett on its first day. If it ends up on the lower end of the spectrum, it will be the second highest Hollywood opener of 2023 in India and if it manages to end up on the higher end of the spectrum, it will become the highest Hollywood opener of 2023.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Will Have An Open Run In India, Till The Release Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is having a wide theatrical release in India. The film will release in around 2500 screens across 2000 properties. It will have an open movie run till the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Of course there will be Oppenheimer that will take away premium screens in the second week but it still can't be called a stiff competitor for the film, atleast in India. If M:I7 lapped on by the Indian moviegoers, which pretty much seems to be happening, it can cross the lifetime collections of Fast X by the end of its second weekend.

Following Are The Top Hollywood Film Openers Of 2023 In India (Nett)

Fast X : Rs 12.50 crores Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania : Rs 8.50 crores Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume 3 : Rs 6.75 crores John Wick: Chapter 4 : Rs 6.50 crores The Flash: Rs 4.50 crores Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Rs 3.80 crores Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts : Rs 3.25 crores

Where will Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 land?

Where And When To Watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

You can watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 from tomorrow, at a theatre near you. Advance bookings for the film are open.

