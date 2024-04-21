Chris Pratt Reveals Pictures of Ankle Injury While Filming Mercy

‘Daddy Caught A Metal Post’: Chris Pratt Shares Ankle Injury Photos From Set Of Mercy
Chris Pratt candidly reveals photos of the ankle injuries he received while filming Mercy, giving fans a look into the behind-the-scenes. Read on to find out more about it in detail.
The star revealed, "Daddy caught a metal post to the ankle today." Chris Pratt is working hard on his newest project! On Thursday, April 18, the 44-year-old actor posted a caption on Instagram that said, "Mercy filming day 4."
Two of the images in his post revealed severe damage to his ankle. "I have an amazing stunt squad! AND I occasionally attempt to sneak in there and do some of my own stuff," he said, displaying a photo of himself wearing one shoe off and his foot raised with an improvised ice pack wrapped over his ankle.
"Daddy got hit in the ankle by a metal post today. Moving the future should be intriguing," he said. He removed the ice pack in the second picture to reveal a brand-new scar.
Pratt & Ferguson Star in Sci-Fi Thriller; Schwarzenegger to Support
In the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Pratt plays Rebecca Ferguson's opposite. The movie centers on a detective (played by Pratt) who is suspected of committing a violent crime and tries to establish his innocence in a future where capital crime has increased, according to a synopsis released by Deadline. Kylie Rogers, Kenneth Choi, Chris Sullivan, and Rafi Gavron are among the other stars.
Although a release date has not yet been announced, Pratt's father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is probably going to proudly provide his support when the movie hits theaters.
The 76-year-old star of The Terminator gave Pratt high marks at the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in April of last year. In an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, the former lawmaker said that his son-in-law "crushed" his most recent Star-Lord performance.
Chris Pratt's Family: Marriage, Kids, and Schwarzenegger's Approval
In 2019, Pratt wed Katherine Schwarzenegger, the former California governor’s daughter. The couple's two kids are 23-month-old Eloise Christina and 3-year-old Lyla Maria. In addition, he shares an 11-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.
Schwarzenegger said he was happy with his daughter's husband’s choice when he visited Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast earlier this month.
“I'm overjoyed that my kid has discovered him. And that he's located her—they've located one another,” he remarked. "Because they look amazing together, and they complement one other so beautifully. They have such a deep love for one another.”
